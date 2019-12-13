Lazy to cook? Here are 7 places to order Christmas dinner sets – including NTUC FairPrice, Cold Storage and Swensen’s

Holiday feasting, here we come! Source

Don’t feel like cooking this Christmas, but don’t want to brave the crowds at crammed restaurants over the holiday week either? We got you.

Business Insider rounded up seven places you can order entire Christmas set meals from – offering either delivery or self collection – to save you the hassle of feeding the family.

Our advice? Orders are closing next week, so don’t wait too long to book.

Here’s the full list (prices rounded to the nearest 10):

#1: NTUC FairPrice – S$150 set (feeds 20 – 25)

Easily one of the better value deals, the package includes a 4-kilo turkey, duck breast, pork knuckle, roast beef and ham.

Order by Dec 19 through a form in the supermarket’s outlets.

caption source FairPrice Christmas Catalogue

There’s also a smaller S$80 set for 15-20 people, comprising a 4-kilo turkey, ham, and pork knuckle.

Since there’s no delivery option, be prepared to collect the food yourself.

caption source FairPrice Christmas Catalogue

#2: FairPrice Finest – S$270 set (feeds 10-12)

NTUC FairPrice’s fancier cousin doesn’t sell any of its own sets, but is hawking items from gourmet marketplace Culina.

This set includes a 5-kilo turkey, roast beef, ham, and red wine.

caption source FairPrice Finest Christmas Catalogue

Another option is a S$160 set (feeds 4-6) with a 1.6-kilo roast chicken, ham, pork belly, and sausages, also from Culina.

Like at NTUC FairPrice, you have to order by Dec 19, fill out a form, and collect the food yourself.

caption source FairPrice Finest Christmas Catalogue

There’s also a S$250 set (feeds 8 – 16) from premium chain Swiss Butchery, featuring a 4-kilo turkey, ham, rack of lamb, roast beef, chicken wings and sausages.

caption The FairPrice outlets offering these sets are: Bedok Mall, Bukit Timah Plaza, Junction 8, myVillage, Scotts Square, Clementi Mall, Seletar Mall, Thompson Plaza, Tiong Bahru Plaza, Valley Point, Waterway Point and Zhongshan Park. source FairPrice Finest Christmas Catalogue

#3: Cold Storage – S$160 set (feeds 8-10)

This set comes with a 4-kilo turkey, ham, and roast beef.

Order online or at the supermarket’s physical outlets by Dec 20.

caption source Website screenshot

Those who don’t like turkey can try the S$90 Spanish-themed set, with Iberico jumbo ribs, Iberico ham, and Iberico sausages.

caption source Website screenshot

Cold Storage is one of the rare outlets offering a halal set.

For S$90 (feeds 6-8), you get roast chicken, turkey ham, chicken sausages, and roast beef.

caption source Website screenshot

#4: Ryan’s Grocery – S$298 (beef, feeds 6-8) or S$228 (pork)

Both sets from the organic butcher include turkey and ham – with a choice between roasted Black Angus ribeye or pork belly with bratwurst stuffing.

Order online by Dec 19 and collect the items yourself.

caption source Ryan’s Grocery

#5: Orange Clove – buffets at S$17 to S$55 per person

If you have a bigger group to feed, buffets from this local caterer can be booked online. Sets range from 8 to 16 dishes.

caption source Orange Clove

Some menus contain fusion items like five spice turkey meatloaf, snapper with hae bee hiam crust, panggang-style lamb chop with mint curry, and pandan soy milk pudding with gula melaka jelly.

caption source Orange Clove

As part of the package, the caterer will also set up a buffet table in your home with fairy lights and Christmas ornaments.

caption source Orange Clove

#6: Stamford Catering – S$180 (feeds 6 – 8 *our estimate)

If you have Muslim guests, this halal-certified cater is offering a meal of roast turkey, shepherd’s pie, chicken and beef sausages, and a log cake.

Bigger groups can go for the 9-item S$238 or S$288 sets (both feed 8 to 10 people).

caption source Stamford Catering

Like Orange Clove, they also do catered buffets from S$17 to S$25 a person, with a $50 transport fee.

Order online or over the phone by Jan 1, and at least two days before your event.

caption source Stamford Catering

#7: Swensen’s – S$170 set (feeds 4 *our estimate)

You’ll get a leg of ham, an ice cream log cake, and a choice of two salads, sides or pastas with this set.

Order online, over the phone, or at any outlet by Dec 18. You can either collect the items yourself, or have them delivered for S$56.

caption source Swensen’s

Those who don’t want ham as their main dish can pick from the S$218 and S$348 sets with turkey, lamb or beef.

caption source Swensen’s

Read also: