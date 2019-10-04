Le Creuset is dropping a ‘Star Wars’ cookware line, and fans will want every piece in the collection

- source
- Le Creuset is releasing a Star Wars inspired collection on November 1 in the lead-up to the December premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
- The collaboration includes eight items including the Darth Vader Dutch Oven, Millenium Falcon Trivet, and R2-D2 Mini Cocotte. The products range in price from $20 to $450.
- Fans can also enter a lottery to buy the limited-edition $900 Tatooine Round Dutch Oven, inspired by the fictional desert planet of the same name. Only nine have been produced worldwide.
- You can see the full collection on Le Creuset’s website.
The countdown to “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is officially on, as the film is set to premiere on December 20. But that still feels like a long time to go (in a galaxy far, far away).
Le Creuset is making the waiting period a little more bearable by releasing a “Star Wars” collection, combining iconic characters and objects from George Lucas’ universe with its kitchen gear.
Available for purchase on November 1, the line includes eight novelty products that fans of the series will immediately recognize, like this Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster ($450) inspired by “Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.” Harrison Ford himself might be impressed by the likeness.
If the roaster is out of your price range or just a little too difficult for you to look at daily, you may be more interested in the robot Mini Cocottes ($30 each), which you can use for cooking smaller dishes. R2-D2, C-3PO, and BB-8 each have a unique design.
But fans of the dark side can enjoy some kitchen fun, too.
The Darth Vader Round Dutch Oven ($395) and Death Star Trivet ($20) are both fit for a Sith Lord.
There’s also a Millenium Falcon Trivet ($20), which you can see below next to the Death Star Trivet.
But only a select few superfans will be able to purchase the Tatooine Round Dutch Oven ($900), inspired by the desert island of the same name that’s famous in the “Star Wars” universe. Only nine Tatooine ovens have been created worldwide, but you can sign up for a chance to purchase one here on Le Creuset’s website.
Visit Le Creuset’s website to see the full “Star Wars” cookware collection.
