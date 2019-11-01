Le Creuset’s limited-edition ‘Star Wars’ cookware is now available to buy

source Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset teamed up with “Star Wars” to create a cookware line inspired by the franchise.

The collection comes in anticipation of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” premiering in December.

The eight unique products are now available for purchase, ranging from $20 to $450.

Le Creuset’s new “Star Wars” cookware line was released Friday, November 1, including eight new kitchen pieces that even George Lucas himself would approve of. As the world prepares for the December 20 premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” fans can pre-heat their ovens and celebrate with eight new pieces of cookware.

From a carbonite-laden Han Solo on a roaster to a cute little Porg popping out of your pie, Le Creuset’s collection is an excellent choice for any galaxy-obsessed home chef. We’ve profiled each piece below, so whether you choose your favorites or collect them all, you’ll be busy cooking until “The Rise of Skywalker” rolls around.

Cocottes inspired by your favorite droids

source Williams Sonoma

It turns out that droids are also helpful in the kitchen! This set of three cocottes works perfectly for small meals. Each is specially designed with a specific droid in mind, so if you’re loyal to your favorite, you can individually purchase the R2-D2, C-3PO, and BB-8 cocottes.

A very evil Dutch oven

Your kitchen can go to the dark side with this Dutch oven, which has Darth Vader’s iconic mask embossed onto it and is also dishwasher safe.

A Han Solo-inspired roaster

Pretend you’re un-freezing Han Solo with this cast-iron roaster, which is also dishwasher safe.

A slice of Porg pie

Just when you thought pie couldn’t get any cuter (or more inquisitive), Porg comes along to prove you wrong.

A Millenium Falcon ready to support your pan

The unforgettable starship takes on a new challenger: hot pans.

An intricately detailed Death Star

Destroyers (or, in this case, heat) can’t stand a chance against this trivet.