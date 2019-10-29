Hotel review: Le Méridien San Francisco is a great option for comfort, value, and excellent last-minute deals

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Looking for a last-minute solo stay in San Francisco, I selected Le Méridien San Francisco for its combination of location, comfort, and relatively cheap price.

Le Méridien is a renowned luxury brand within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, offering the chance to stay at a hotel that can typically be quite expensive while earning loyalty points.

Despite my last minute booking, I was able to snag a huge corner room with a view of the Bay Bridge for $149, making Le Méridien in the Financial District surprisingly affordable.

As a former resident of the San Francisco Bay Area, I often bunk with one of my many friends in town when visiting. But on one recent visit, my plans changed at the last minute. At 6 p.m. on my only night in the city, my lodging fell through. My only options were to either crash on another friend’s couch in an open-plan apartment – a generous offer I would have accepted were I not such a notoriously sensitive sleeper – or find a hotel when it was already practically dinnertime.

I chose the latter. I started searching online with the goal of a four-star property in a reasonably accessible part of town that was comfortable, clean, safe, and welcoming enough.

I settled on Le Méridien San Francisco in the Financial District after I saw it advertised online for $149. It seemed like an exceptionally good price for a global chain with a luxury reputation (might as well earn those Marriott Bonvoy points), with zero advance planning, in a bustling and walkable part of town. While procrastinating doesn’t always work out, this last-minute choice certainly hit the sweet spot between budget and comfort. Of course, prices are subject to change and highly dependent on the time of year and season, which can impact pricing. You won’t always see this price, but at the time of publication, it was indeed offered for a same-day booking. Two months out, it looks much pricier.

Here’s why I would stay at Le Méridien San Francisco again, and next time, even plan it in advance.

caption Le Méridien welcomes a range of guests, from business professionals to a young international couple traveling with a small child. source Le Méridien San Francisco

Because I walked in off the street with no existing reservation, I encountered a delay at the check-in desk. I told the staff I had seen a $149 rate online but wanted to book direct. They were able to match it, though there was some difficulty making it happen quickly. I’d arrived when a portion of the internal computer system was apparently closed to new bookings, so I faced a delay of perhaps 10 or 15 minutes.

But ultimately, as promised, they offered me the room at that rate – and chocolates. A tray of dark varieties from Ghirardelli, a San Francisco company and tourist attraction with its own building a three-minute walk away, made its way to me as I waited. It was a nice touch, and much appreciated treat to help edge off hunger. It was right before dinner time, and waiting in line to check in to my room wasn’t how I’d anticipated spending the evening.

caption Design elements stand out in the lobby, including the visual drama of crisscrossed beams in the ceiling. source Le Méridien San Francisco

After schlepping my backpack around the city all day, I was relieved to find myself in the hotel’s comfortable lobby as I waited for my room. It was somewhat small and not exactly grand, but generally welcoming. Furnishings were a take on mid-century, largely sophisticated greys, with pops of color coming from such details as orange pillows.

caption Rooms are largely stylish, though they do show signs of wear and tear and could use an update. source Le Méridien San Francisco

I knew from my key that I had been assigned a room on a high floor, the 18th. And I also knew that it would have two double beds because it was all that was available so late in the game. I always find it slightly strange to sleep in a room with two beds when I’m the only guest, and I would have preferred a King or Queen, but last-minute plans often come with a few compromises.

The first thing I noticed when I opened my room was a gash on the cabinet adjacent to the door, possibly made by the door swinging into it. I also noticed some worn carpeting. It did not make for an impeccable start, but the size of the room and the view more than made up for its shortcomings.

caption My view was unbeatable, especially at sunset. source Alesandra Dubin/Business Insider

I happened to score a corner room, which was likely why I was treated to such an expansive room size. It was much bigger than I would have expected from a vertical urban environment, and with far more space than I needed for one night.

But more significantly, the room had floor-to-ceiling windows at the corner, facing east and south. The timing coincided with sunset, and the short time I spent in this room afforded one of the highlights of my brief trip: a prime view of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, spanning the bay, blanketed in pink.

caption The bathroom was standard but had everything I needed. source Le Méridien San Francisco

After heading out for dinner with friends in another part of town, I came back and fell asleep with reasonable ease (and that’s a tall order for me). The bed was plenty comfortable, the channels and entertainment guide on the TV ample, and noise bleed was no issue.

caption As a Marriott Bonvoy member, I was offered two free bottles of water. source Le Méridien

Le Méridien San Francisco comes with the standard amenities you’d expect from a global hotel chain catering to a Financial District crowd made up of mostly working professionals and tourists. There’s in-room dining, high-speed internet (free for Marriott Bonvoy guests), a fitness center, and eye-poppingly expensive on-site parking. If possible, avoid having a car at all costs; walking, rideshare, and public transit are much better options in most cases.

There are plenty of varied dining options within an easy walk, and two options on-site. The street-level Bar 333 opens in the afternoon and serves share plates and dinner plus a well-priced happy hour.

Park Grill, located on the third floor, serves American fare for breakfast and lunch. It’s a fine option to start the day with coffee and made-to-order eggs without having to leave the building.

There’s also over 13,00 square feet of meeting space spread out through a total of 15 rooms.

Located in San Francisco’s Financial District, Le Méridien is exceptionally walkable to a wide array of businesses, shops, entertainment, and dining options.

I took my laptop for a walk to the locally known Philz Coffee (there are actually two easily walkable locations), where I was able to bang out a couple of hours of work with free Wi-Fi and excellent avocado toast.

Also a short walk away, the Ferry Building terminal is a great place for food and drink, and souvenirs. Plus, the walk affords great views of the bay. You can easily get to Chinatown, Market Street, or the cable cars on foot from Le Méridien.

The heavily trafficked Le Méridien San Francisco has generated nearly 2,400 TripAdvisor reviews, making it No. 47 of 244 ranked hotels in the city, with a four-star rating.

Some more critical reviews note that the building has aged from visitors’ earlier stays and that it’s in need of an overhaul. Those critiques are accurately noted in my experience and dovetail my observation of the nicked furniture, worn carpeting, and other cosmetic finishes in need of an upgrade. But the location and affordable price point, as also noted in some reviews, made up for the kinks.

Who stays here: Professional business travelers or city sightseers of all ages guided by convenience and a moderate price point.

We like: Free coffee on the third floor to start the day seamlessly, and caffeinated.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The location of the Le Méridien San Francisco makes it ideal for both walkability and views.

We think you should know: Portions of the hotel and its finishes are in need of cosmetic upgrades. Don’t expect newly renovated rooms.

We’d do this differently next time: I’d take advantage of the prime location and spend more time in the neighborhood around the hotel. San Francisco is typically very expensive, making the combined price and address almost too good to be true. Next time, I’ll also book in advance through Marriott to avoid delays at check-in, and have a wider variety of room types to consider.

The Le Méridien San Francisco strikes the just-right balance between nice amenities and a down-to-earth price point, even on short notice (or no lead time at all). The accommodations are ample in both size and comfort, and the location is ideal for a walkable visit to the city.

With rates starting at $149, it feels like a secret most haven’t caught on to, making it a smart option in an otherwise expensive and congested market.