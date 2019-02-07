A former Fox News reporter is reportedly being hired by the State Department to help lead America’s anti-propaganda effort

caption Fox News at the DNC. source Fox News

Former Fox News reporter Lea Gabrielle will reportedly join the State Department to lead anti-propaganda efforts from foreign adversaries.

Gabrielle is a US Naval Academy graduate and fighter pilot.

Gabrielle joins other former Fox News employees Heather Nauert and Bill Shine in the Trump administration.

Former Fox News reporter Lea Gabrielle will join the US State Department to lead the agency’s program to combat foreign propaganda efforts, CNN reported on Thursday.

Gabrielle will be named as the special envoy and coordinator of the Global Engagement Center, which according to their mission statement is “charged with leading the US government’s efforts to counter propaganda and disinformation from international terrorist organizations and foreign countries.”

According to CNN, two administration officials said Gabrielle would be joining the State Department. A friend of Gabrielle also told CNN she planned to move to Washington, DC.

Gabrielle was previously a general assignment reporter for Shepard Smith, one of Fox’s straightforward breaking news anchors. Gabrielle has also covered the military for Fox News.

Prior to becoming a reporter, Gabrielle graduated from the US Naval Academy and spent years as a fighter pilot.

Several Fox News employees have made their way into roles in the Trump administration. Former Fox & Friends host Heather Nauert has served as State Department spokeswoman since 2017 and is currently the nominee to replace Nikki Haley as US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Other Fox employees have found space in the Trump administration as well, including former Fox News Channel co-President Bill Shine, who is now the deputy chief of staff for White House communications.