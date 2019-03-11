See the first photo of Lea Michele’s voluminous wedding dress with a ball gown-style skirt

caption Lea Michele and Zandy Reich tied the knot on Saturday night, People exclusively reported. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich shared an exclusive first look at the singer’s wedding dress with People on Saturday.

The actress and singer wore a strapless white dress with a structured sweetheart neckline and voluminous ball gown-style skirt.

Michele completed the elegant look with a sleek chignon, floor-length veil, simple teardrop earrings, and a classic bouquet of what appears to be white roses.

People shared the exclusive picture, which was taken by photographer KT Merry, on its Instagram.

Michele and Reich wed in an intimate and romantic ceremony in Northern California on Saturday night, People exclusively reported.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich, who tied the knot on Saturday night, shared an exclusive first look at the singer’s wedding dress with People over the weekend.

The actress and singer, 32, wore a strapless white dress with a structured sweetheart neckline and voluminous ball gown-style skirt. Michele completed the elegant look with a sleek chignon, floor-length veil, simple teardrop earrings, and a classic bouquet of what appears to be white roses.

People shared the exclusive picture, which was taken by photographer KT Merry, on its Instagram on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Reich, 36, opted for a navy-blue tuxedo with black dress shoes, a black bow tie, and a black watch.

The couple, who have been dating for about two years, wed in an intimate and romantic ceremony in Northern California on Saturday night, People exclusively reported.

Reich, who is the president of clothing label AYR, proposed to the actress on April 29, 2018, with four-carat diamond ring, an unnamed source told E! News. According to E! News’ source, Reich designed the ring with Leor Yerushalmi of The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

Read more: Lea Michele showed off her 4-carat diamond engagement ring on Instagram

Following the couple’s engagement, Michele shared a photo of herself wearing the ring, which features an elongated radiant-cut diamond surrounded by a diamond halo, on Instagram.

Earlier this year, the former “Glee” star, who partnered with Zola for her big day, revealed that creating a seating chart was the most unexpectedly “stressful” part of the couple’s wedding planning process.

“I definitely think that the things that I didn’t expect to be stressful became the most stressful,” Michele told Jennifer Spector, Zola’s Director of Brand Marketing, at an event that INSIDER attended at the online wedding planning service’s New York City pop-up store in February.

“I was like, ‘Oh, it will be a breeze to place people at their tables,’ and then six poster boards torn in half later […] it’s just not easy,” the actress continued.

During the Zola event, Michele also revealed that she met Reich when the two were seated next to each other at the wedding of her best friend, TV executive Stephanie Levinson.