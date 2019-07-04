Leaders of Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia accept invitations to Singapore’s bicentennial National Day Parade

(From left) Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be attending Singapore’s National Day Parade at the Padang next month. The Straits Times, Reuters

The leaders of Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia will attend Singapore’s National Day Parade to celebrate its bicentennial year, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Wednesday (July 3).

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad have accepted the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to attend the parade, which will be held at the Padang next month.

A PMO spokesman said it was happy to confirm the news, and added: “Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia are close neighbours and friends of Singapore and we have deep historical ties with these countries.”

The bicentennial marks the 200th anniversary of the British arrival in Singapore, which set in motion the country’s development into a trading port and modern metropolis.

