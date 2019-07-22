Leading minds decode Big Data to deliver a boost to Singapore’s $1 billion data analytics industry

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 July 2019 – Experts in data science and analytics convened in Singapore last Friday to discuss trends shaping the future of this S$1 billion industry at the CollabXData Symposium 2019, jointly organised by Singapore education provider PSB Academy and New Zealand’s Massey University.









Academics and industry leaders attended the CollabXData Symposium 2019 organised by PSB Academy and Massey University, to examine trends shaping the future of Singapore’s data analytics sector.

The event was held to mark the launch of Massey University’s Master of Analytics programme in Singapore through a collaboration between PSB Academy and the New Zealand institution.

The symposium, which was held at the PSB Academy City Campus in Marina Square, saw over 300 academics and industry practitioners come together to discuss how Singapore’s Marketing, Banking and Finance sectors can harness the power of big data to drive better business decision-making.

Demand for data science and analytics skills in Singapore is growing at an unprecedented rate, with Data Scientists being identified by LinkedIn’s 2018 Emerging Jobs in Singapore report as the nation’s top emerging job role, recording 17 times growth in demand over five years.

Addressing the importance of developing Singapore’s big data capabilities in his keynote address, Professor Stephen Croucher, Wellington Regional Director, Massey Business School, said: “Businesses have always looked at data to help them make better and smarter decisions, but the ability to collect and store huge amounts of data has grown at an unprecedented rate in recent years.

“It’s imperative that organisations have people with the right technical skills and critical thinking ability to unlock the value of this data. We’re glad to have found our first private education institution (PEI) partner in Singapore, PSB Academy, with a shared mission to train professionals to harness the power of this valuable asset, and help them gain an advantage in a competitive global economy.”

The event saw panellists take a deep dive into pressing topics such as the balancing act between cybersecurity and data protection regulations needed to cope with massive amounts of sensitive data.

Other highlights included breakout sessions led by industry leaders including Chia Hock Lai, President of the Singapore FinTech Association and CEO of FinTech consultancy Switchnovate, and Prantik Mazumdar, Managing Partner at Happy Marketer, addressing opportunities in the FinTech and marketing space respectively.

The newly-launched Master of Analytics programme is taught by leading experts in the field of data analytics and is focused on building the capacity of professionals in Singapore to transform big data into business intelligence.

Calvin Tan, Head of the School of Postgraduate Studies at PSB Academy explained that the partnership with Massey University, whose business school is double-accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) for Business and Accounting programmes, would offer an internationally-recognised qualification tailored to the demands of Singapore’s marketing and finance landscape.

“We’re proud to be the first PEI to partner with a distinguished New Zealand university to offer a course in data analytics. This course will equip students in Singapore with both the technical ability and competence in critical thinking to generate business insights and make crucial organisational decisions and that can deliver tangible value to the regional economy.

“The Master of Analytics is sponsored by the world’s leading business analytics software provider, SAS, and will provide graduates with a globally-recognised SAS certification. In addition to offering a valuable practical learning component, the course also offers the opportunity for specialists in finance and marketing to solve unique business problems in their niche fields.”

The Master of Analytics programme is offered as both a full time or part-time course, with the first intake in September 2019. Applications are now open through PSB Academy.





About Massey University

Ranked in the top 300 universities in the world and one of the three New Zealand universities with a QS ranking of five plus stars, Massey University has a well-established reputation for its academic leadership, research excellence and innovative teaching. With over 218 active international partnership agreements with tertiary institutions around the world including Singapore, and its wide reach in distance education totalling more than 250,000 distance students, Massey has garnered an international perspective into the education sector.





About PSB Academy

Once known as Singapore’s Productivity and Standards Board, PSB Academy is known today as “The Future Academy”, with an approach to education that focuses on what really matters: performance in the New Economy. In 2019, the Academy was conferred “Best Educational Institute – Singapore” by APAC Insider and earned 2 consecutive SBR National Business Awards in 2017/18 in the Education category for outstanding work in the region. Today, we host over 12,000 students from more than 50 nationalities with our slate of certificate, diploma, degree and short courses every year. For more, visit www.psb-academy.edu.sg.