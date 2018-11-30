Leading role of BIM spelled out at the first specialist HKIS conference

Growing potential for Building Information Modelling in land development, construction and property laid bare by leading surveyors





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 November 2018 – The mounting influence of Building Information Modelling (BIM) technology on crafting, building and managing communities was spelled out at the first BIM Conference 2018, hosted by the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS).

Recognised as the largest body for Hong Kong’s surveying professionals, the HKIS’ move to establish a brand new annual event focusing exclusively on BIM is a clear indication of the growing potential and opportunities offered by digital modelling of the built environment.

More than 150 specialists, professionals and academics turned out at the Zero Carbon Building, in Kowloon Bay, for the debut conference, which featured a pertinent roster of guest speakers who explored how BIM can be applied in increasingly broader and more inventive situations, exploring the official theme “The Dream Role of Surveyors in BIM for Land Development, Construction and Property Life Cycle“.

A captivating, opening keynote address was delivered by Ms Ada YS Fung, BBS, the Chairperson of the Construction Industry Council’s Committee on Building Information Modelling, before the HKIS divisional representatives addressed existing and potential applications of BIM relating to their specialist areas in a series of insightful talks. Earlier, the programme began with an opening speech by the HKIS Vice-President Sr Winnie Shiu.

Sr Cheu Yuk Yi, Yvonne, Vice Chairman of the Land Surveying Division, explored the possibilities of Enriching BIM with Geospatial Information, while Sr Yew Yat Ming, Edmond, Chairman of the Planning and Development Division, asked: How Technology Shapes our City? — from Planning and Development Perspectives.

Later, Building Surveying Division Chairman Sr Tse Chi Kin, Kenny, addressed the topic Beyond Design and Project Management, while Sr Choi Shing Lam, Sunny, Vice Chairman of Quantity Surveying Division, probed the future of the quantity surveying profession with a talk asking: What’s Next for QS in the Digital Era?

Lastly, Sr Hui Wah Lun, Daniel, Chairman of the Property and Facility Management Division, explored Holistic Approaches and the Application of BIM on the PFM Perspective, before the closing remarks of BIM Committee Chairman Sr YY Yip.

Sr YY Yip said: “The HKIS has always sought to provide its members, and the wider surveying community, with access to and know-how about the most important innovations and newest technologies.”

“Over the past ten years, BIM has played an increasingly important role in the work of surveyors and the construction industry alike, which is why we realised it was time to establish a specialist conference exploring the development and operation of BIM across the whole life cycle of property development.”

“I’m confident that all the attendees at HKIS’ first BIM Conference 2018 left today better equipped to harness the possibilities of BIM, helping them improve the quality and efficiency of property development for years to come. It’s time to unleash the power of BIM for all.”

Please click on the link below to download the photos:

http://www.bdcshk.com/webcontent/HKIS/20181130_HKIS_BIMconf_2018_eventphoto.zip

About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. As of 19 October 2018, the number of members reached 10,217 including 6,782 Corporate Members consisting Fellows and Members — distinguished by the initials FHKIS and MHKIS; 77 Associate Members — distinguished by the initials AMHKIS; and 3,358 probationers and student members. The Institute’s work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, access and award the professional qualification, and advance members’ professional knowledge, technical and services standards through continuing professional development.

The Institute has an important consultative role in government policy making and on issues affecting the profession. We have advised the Government on issues such as unauthorized building works, building safety campaign, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality and housing problems. We are working on amendments to standard forms of building contract and have issued guidance notes on floor area measurement methods.

For more details, please visit the HKIS website at http://www.hkis.org.hk.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hkisofficial