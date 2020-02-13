Leading Singapore Online Florist Floristique Recovers from Cyber-Attack

Cybercrimes have been disrupting hundreds of businesses for years.

Singapore-based Floristique’s journey to recovery post the detrimental cyberattack.

Services back online and stronger than ever to cater for Valentine’s Day.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13th Feb 2020 – Eight months ago, local florist in Singapore – Floristique made the news when their online shop on a popular e-commerce platform Shopify was hacked, resulting in a loss of $24,000 overnight.









Since then, Floristique founder, Wendy Han has resolved to bounce back stronger than before from this experience and had implemented a full suite of cybersecurity strategies geared towards providing maximum protection against online attack.

One of such strategies involve the integration of multi-factor authentication (or two-step verification) to ensure the deliveries reached the right recipients. A monthly routine of password change was adopted coupled with a thoroughly inspection of transactions and other bank activities to identify suspicious activities or abnormal transactions.

With a beefed-up cybersecurity strategy, Floristique announces the unveiling of their online catalogue of handcrafted Valentine’s Day flowers and hand bouquets.

To cater to more efficient deliveries, they had also teamed up with local courier service providers: GOGOVAN and Lalamove.





Stronger Now, More than Ever

Floristique founder, Wendy Han comments “No one would ever think they would become a victim of a cyberattack, nobody knows how it feels like until it happens to you.

I was devastated when we got hacked. But with unwavering encouragement and support from our customers, the company managed to come back strong. I am beyond grateful to our customers for being our towers of strength and cheering us on when times were rough.”

Since the incident and with the community’s overwhelming support, Floristique managed to overcome the adversity and expanded from a team of 6 to 15 today with an ever-expanding base of loyal customers.





About Floristique

Floristique is a leading 24/7 online florist in Singapore and offers a variety of bouquets and floral products easily accessible via their online catalogue. They provide delivery services round the clock and offers quick and affordable flower delivery services island-wide, even on public holidays. For more information, please visit https://www.floristique.sg/