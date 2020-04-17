Leaked audio reveals that crew members on Cunard Cruise Line’s MS Queen Victoria off the coast of England have been asked to quarantine in their rooms due to cases of COVID-19 onboard

caption The captain said that, barring “absolutely critical” circumstances, no one is permitted to leave or come onboard the Queen Victoria for two weeks. source Jon Nazca/Reuters

A number of crew members on the Cunard Cruise Line’s MS Queen Victoria had COVID-19, according to leaked audio of a captain’s ship-wide announcement.

Ccaptain Tomas Connery told crew members that the ship has “some COVID-19 cases onboard” in a vessel-wide announcement.

Crew members not assigned to “essential work” were told to quarantine in their cabins for at least two weeks.

The Queen Victoria is currently moored in Southhampton, England.

A Cunard Cruise Line cruise ship moored in Southhampton, England, is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 onboard, and all non-essential crew members have been asked to remain in their cabins for at least two weeks.

Leaked audio from Captain Tomas Connery provided to Business Insider by a crew member of the MS Queen Victoria provides a clear view of the uncertainty and inertia surrounding the lives of crew members currently stuck aboard cruise ships around the world.

“Unfortunately, we have had some news today that confirms that we do indeed have some COVID-19 cases on board,” Captain Tomas Connery said in a ship-wide announcement. “Working in conjunction with our shoreside medical team, we need to protect you, ourselves, our crew, as much as possible during this time.”

The Cunard Cruise Line and its parent company Carnival Corporation did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. It is unclear how many crew members on board have tested positive for COVID-19. A Carnival crew member not currently aboard the Queen Victoria told Business Insider that there could be up to seven patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the ship’s medical center.

Ship-tracking websites VesselFinder.com and Cruisin.com currently show the Queen Victoria moored in Southhampton, England. VesselFinder.com also logged the ship as making an eight-hour stop in Port Everglades, Florida on March 17.

The BBC reported on March that Cunard had canceled its three international cruises on the Queen Mary 2, the Queen Victoria, and the Queen Elizabeth. The line’s “pause of operations” is set to last until May 15, according to Cunard’s website.

In the leaked audio, the captain said that, barring “absolutely critical” circumstances, no one was permitted to leave or come on board the Queen Victoria for 14 days. Crew members who had been prepared to disembark were told they would be “advised and updated of your new plans for your departure.” Connery proceeded to explain a number of new ship-wide rules put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 onboard.

“The following measures I’m about to outline may not be easy, and will have a significant impact of your day to day life on board, certainly for the next couple of weeks, but, I must be absolutely clear, also for as long as necessary,” Connery told crew.

The captain repeatedly said that the ship would have to begin “working on the fundamental principle that you should be only out of your cabin to work on essential activities from now on or in an emergency.” Crew members were told that managers would be in contact with those tasked with essential work.

“Otherwise, you should assume you are to remain in your cabin,” Connery said.

Crew on the Cunard Line ship would be provided with three meals a day. Connery said the meals would be left outside each crew member’s cabin. After eating, the crew members in isolation were asked to deposit their trays in the hall outside of their cabins. Other crew members would be tasked with collecting those trays and sanitizing the halls.

Connery encouraged crew to keep washing their hands throughout the day, especially those assigned to essential tasks.

“You must also wear a surgical mask every time you leave your cabin,” he said. “Avoid touching the mask with your hands, and if you do, wash your hands thoroughly.”

In the announcement, Connery reminded crew members to be aware of the symptoms of COVID-19: fever, a persistent cough, and breathlessness. He said that crew members experiencing such symptoms should call the ship’s medical center.

“If you are at work and notice these symptoms, leave your work immediately, return to your cabin, do not look for your supervisor, and you must not report to the medical center but you must call the medical center once you are in your cabin,” he said.

According to the captain, crew members would be allowed to take “fresh air breaks,” with individuals confined to inboard cabins being given a priority. He said the details about the fresh air break procedure would be announced “in due course.” The ship’s leadership was also said to be “exploring what can be done to improve the internet and television content, to make sure that you are always as comfortable as possible whilst you are in your assigned cabin.”

“My absolute priority at this time, but never more so than at the moment, is to keep you all safe and well,” Connery said. “We are doing all of this to protect ourselves and I thank you for all of your patience as we collectively work through this difficult time.”

Connery signed off by thanking the ship’s medical center staff for “working to keep us all in good health during these very challenging times.”

