Leaked resolution reveals the EU is preparing to grant the UK another Brexit extension

caption Boris Johnson and Angel Merkel source Reuters

The European Parliament is preparing to grant the United Kingdom a third delay to Brexit, a leaked resolution seen by Business Insider suggests.

The resolution, which is due to be approved by Members of European Parliament next week, says an extension should be offered in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

One member of the Parliament’s Brexit Steering group says she believes an extension will be offered, following a meeting with chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

The resolution, which was put together by the European Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group, indicates that Parliament members would support a fresh extension, if there was a clear purpose “such as to avoid a ‘no-deal exit,’ to hold a general election or a referendum, to revoke Article 50, or to approve a Withdrawal Agreement.”

The resolution says the European Parliament is prepared to extend the UK’s membership of the EU beyond October 31, the scheduled exit date, as long as the institutions and functioning of the EU are not “adversely affected.”

The resolution also reinistates the Parliament’s position that any Brexit deal must contain a backstop for preserving the status quo on the island of Ireland, and avoiding a hard border. It also expresses concern with the conduct of Boris Johnson’s government, including its handling of the Settled Status scheme for EU citizens wishing to stay in the UK.

MEPs would support ‘justified’ Brexit delay

caption Guy Verhofstadt MEP heads the European Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group. source REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

One member of the steering group, Danuta Hübner, who met on Thursday with Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit co-ordinator, afterwards told MEPs that the Parliament would likely back a new Brexit delay, if requested by the UK and supported by leaders of EU member states.

Asked about the prospect of an extension, Hübner said: “It has to be very clearly said for what. I think that would facilitate the decision on our side if we know that there would be elections, there would be a referendum, there would be [..] a deal and there is time needed for ratification.”

Hübner also confirmed that a European Parliament resolution at the plenary next week is likely to support an extension, paving the way for the EU Commission to offer one once EU leaders have signed off on such an agreement.

“We will probably support the request for the extension, but it would have to be justified. We have a new parliament, we don’t know how it will look, but we are confident that we will have the support,” she said.

However, Hübner said that the UK would be expected to continue participating as a fully-fledged member state for as long as it remained in the bloc.

Prime Minister Johnson has said he would rather “die in a ditch” than ask the EU to delay the UK’s scheduled departure date from the EU on October 31.

But the House of Commons last week passed a Bill which means he is legally obliged to request an extension if he fails to secure a deal after a crunch summit of European leaders on October 18.

That has led to speculation that he will either resign, paving the way for a different leader to request an extension, or perform a dramatic U-turn and ask Brussels to extend the UK’s exit date until January.

France threatens to veto third extension

caption French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before a meeting on Brexit at the Elysee Palace in Paris source Reuters

Not all member states are enthusiastic about the prospect of a third extension to Brexit.

The French government, which has taken the most hardline approach to Brexit of the 27 remaining member states, last week threatened to veto an extension due to a “worrying” lack of progress in talks.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s foreign minister, said the lack of realistic proposals Johnson had put forward were a sign it was not serious about talks.

“It’s very worrying. The British must tell us what they want,” Le Drian said.

Asked about the prospect of an extension beyond October 31, he added: “We are not going to do this [extend the deadline] every three months.”