The 10 least caring cities in the US, ranked

caption These 10 US cities exhibit the lowest levels of caring. source Viviane Moos/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the US to determine the least caring cities in America.

They evaluated cities based on 39 metrics grouped into three categories: caring for the community, caring for the vulnerable, and caring in the workforce.

Birmingham, Alabama, was ranked the least caring city out of the 100 most populated, followed by San Bernardino, California, and Laredo, Texas.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nearly every city in the US has homeless shelters, social services, and helpful neighbors. But some cities are more invested in caring for their vulnerable communities than others.

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the US across 39 metrics to determine America’s most caring cities – and the least caring cities. The 39 metrics fall under three main umbrella categories:

Caring for the community (favors for neighbors, food and clothing distribution for the needy, share of income donated to charity)

(favors for neighbors, food and clothing distribution for the needy, share of income donated to charity) Caring for the vulnerable (adoption rate, rehabilitation centers per capita, pet shelters and rescue services per capita)

(adoption rate, rehabilitation centers per capita, pet shelters and rescue services per capita) Caring in the workforce (nurses per capita, firefighters per capita, mental health counselors and therapists per capita)

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale (100 being the highest level of caring). WalletHub then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate a total score for each city.

These 10 cities earned the lowest scores, exhibiting the lowest levels of caring.

10. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

caption Rooftops in Winston-Salem. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Caring for the community rank: 74

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 92

Caring in the workforce rank: 71

Total score: 45.86

9. Albuquerque, New Mexico

caption Houses in Albuquerque. source turtix/Shutterstock

Caring for the community rank: 99

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 80

Caring in the workforce rank: 23

Total score: 45.51

8. Miami, Florida

caption Downtown Miami. source Shutterstock

According to WalletHub, Miami has one of the lowest percentages of the population doing favors for neighbors – tied in second-to-last place with Hialeah, Florida. It also has the second-fewest volunteering hours per capita.

Caring for the community rank: 84

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 89

Caring in the workforce rank: 75

Total score: 45.33

7. Detroit, Michigan

caption Detroit in the winter. source Agnieszka Gaul/Shutterstock

Detroit has the second-highest child poverty rate out of the 100 cities, according to WalletHub.

Caring for the community rank: 72

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 98

Caring in the workforce rank: 79

Total score: 45.20

6. Stockton, California

caption Stockton, California. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Caring for the community rank: 96

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 39

Caring in the workforce rank: 94

Total score: 44.77

5. Corpus Christi, Texas

caption Corpus Christi at sunset. source MyLoupe/UIG Via Getty Images

Caring for the community rank: 92

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 88

Caring in the workforce rank: 55

Total score: 44.55

4. Houston, Texas

caption The Houston skyline. source Shutterstock/Jorg Hackemann

Caring for the community rank: 79

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 96

Caring in the workforce rank: 87

Total score: 43.85

3. Laredo, Texas

caption Laredo at dusk. source John Moore/Getty Images

Out of the 100 most populated US cities, Laredo ranked last for caring for the vulnerable.

Caring for the community rank: 52

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 100

Caring in the workforce rank: 52

Total score: 43.05

2. San Bernardino, California

caption Palm trees in San Bernardino. source Brian S/Shutterstock

Caring for the community rank: 94

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 82

Caring in the workforce rank: 86

Total score: 41.05

1. Birmingham, Alabama

caption Downtown Birmingham. source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Out of the 100 most populated cities in the US, WalletHub found Birmingham came last for caring. Birmingham has the fifth-highest child poverty rate.

Caring for the community rank: 97

Caring for the vulnerable rank: 99

Caring in the workforce rank: 62

Total score: 37.82