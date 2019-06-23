More than 52,000 people voted for their favorite Pokémon in a massive online survey, but a few got 0 votes. These are the Pokémon that nobody likes.

source The Pokémon Company

A survey asking more than 50,000 Reddit users on r/Pokemon to choose their favorite Pokémon has produced some impressive results.

With more than 800 different Pokémon to choose from, each Pokémon received 65 votes on average.

But four Pokémon received not votes at all, so I opened up my PokéDex to try to figure out why.

After more than 20 years, there are now more than 800 different Pokémon to keep track of. Fans have shown that they care about each and every one of them, but some are certainly more popular than others.

A recent survey on r/Pokemon asked more than 52,000 Reddit users to pick their favorite Pokémon, and every single Pokémon had at least one vote – except for four. Each Pokémon had an average of 65 votes, and even the most-liked Pokémon was chosen by only 2% of the respondents with 1,107 votes.

So what happened with those four? What makes them so unlikable? I pulled out my own PokéDex and tried to figure out why these four Pokémon were the internet’s least favorite. (Be sure to check out the original Reddit thread if you want to see the full survey results, which also sorts Pokémon based on their types and what games they debuted in.)

Silcoon and Cascoon

Silcoon and Cascoon are two inherently boring Pokémon introduced in “Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire.” Those games introduced more than 135 new Pokémon, many of which were designed to replace some of the more common wild Pokémon in the first two Pokémon games.

Silcoon and Cascoon are clearly derivative of two other cocoon-shaped Pokémon, Metapod and Kakuna, who are just as useless. They both evolve from from Wurmple and can’t learn any moves besides “harden” until they evolve into Beautifly or Dustox.

But hey, at least Cascoon got two votes – poor Silcoon got none.

Gothita

Can you believe that this goth Pokémon debuted in “Pokémon Black?” If you don’t get the joke yet, Gothita’s design is based on Japan’s gothic Lolita fashion trend, a movement that’s obsessed with dark colors and Victorian clothing.

Unfortunately, the joke probably doesn’t land as well outside of Japan, and Gothita is not nearly as cool as its evolutions, Gothorita and Gothitelle.

Eelektrik

Also introduced in “Pokémon Black and White,” Eelektrik is the middle evolution between Tynamo and Eelektross. Unfortunately, it seems like it’s just too ugly for anyone to love. Eelektross managed to bring home 49 votes and tiny Tynamo has 6, but the middle child is losing out.

Maybe it’s just because it has no arms, but Eelektrik sort of just looks like it sucks.

Yungoos and Gumshoos

I’m honestly surprised that Yungoos didn’t have a single vote in the online poll. Though the Pokémon is modeled after Asia’s Javan mongoose, Yungoos’s blonde streak of hair led many people to compare the Pokémon to President Donald Trump.

While Trump is a polarizing figure, I figured the association would have led some fans to latch onto the new Pokémon, who was introduced in 2017’s “Pokémon Sun and Moon.” Gumshoos did manage to earn four votes, but it won’t be winning any elections any time soon.