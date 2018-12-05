The 17 least safe cities in America

- A new ranking from Wallet Hub listed the safest and least safe cities in America.
- The least safe cities missed the mark when it came to community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial safety.
Some cities in the US miss the mark when it comes to safety.
Personal-finance site Wallet Hub recently published its list of the safest and least safe cities in the United States, and the ones at the bottom of the list scored poorly in several key areas.
The ranking compared safety metrics in 182 American cities – the 150 most populated in the country, as well as 32 more to ensure that each state had two representatives on the list.
It assigned ratings to each city in 39 different safety metrics, broken down into three major groups and weighted for importance:
- The highest-weighted category was home and community safety, including the presence of terrorist attacks, number of mass shootings, and rates of murder, rape, theft, assault, and hate crimes
- The second most-weighted category was natural disaster risk, including the risk levels of earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, hail, tornadoes, and wildfires (in some cities, data was unavailable in this category)
- The third most-weighted category was financial safety, including rates of unemployment, poverty, foreclosures, job security, fraud complaints, and identify-theft complaints
You can read more about the methodology here.
Read on to see which cities were deemed the least safe in America.
17. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
Total score: 62.94
Home and community safety ranking: 133
Natural disaster risk ranking: N/A
Financial safety ranking: 28
16. St. Petersburg, Florida
Total score: 62.69
Home and community safety ranking: 110
Natural disaster risk ranking: N/A
Financial safety ranking: 122
15. Las Vegas, Nevada
Total score: 62.54
Home and community safety ranking: 167
Natural disaster risk ranking: 96
Financial safety ranking: 152
14. Cleveland, Ohio
Total score: 62.39
Home and community safety ranking: 162
Natural disaster risk ranking: 54
Financial safety ranking: 179
13. New Orleans, Louisiana
Total score: 61.81
Home and community safety ranking: 174
Natural disaster risk ranking: 31
Financial safety ranking: 162
12. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Total score: 61.61
Home and community safety ranking: 177
Natural disaster risk ranking: 15
Financial safety ranking: 157
11. Memphis, Tennessee
Total score: 61.38
Home and community safety ranking: 173
Natural disaster risk ranking: 85
Financial safety ranking: 173
10. Jackson, Mississippi
Total score: 61.30
Home and community safety ranking: 161
Natural disaster risk ranking: 137
Financial safety ranking: 175
9. Los Angeles, California
Total score: 60.79
Home and community safety ranking: 165
Natural disaster risk ranking: 149
Financial safety ranking: 130
8. Wichita, Kansas
Total score: 60.39
Home and community safety ranking: 163
Natural disaster risk ranking: 172
Financial safety ranking: 129
7. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Total score: 57.73
Home and community safety ranking: 160
Natural disaster risk ranking: 173
Financial safety ranking: 97
6. Detroit, Michigan
Total score: 57.42
Home and community safety ranking: 180
Natural disaster risk ranking: 41
Financial safety ranking: 181
5. Little Rock, Arkansas
Total score: 56.63
Home and community safety ranking: 179
Natural disaster risk ranking: 147
Financial safety ranking: 141
4. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Total score: 56.39
Home and community safety ranking: 182
Natural disaster risk ranking: 90
Financial safety ranking: 135
3. San Bernardino, California
Total score: 55.50
Home and community safety ranking: 181
Natural disaster risk ranking: 160
Financial safety ranking: 161
2. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Total score: 47.88
Home and community safety ranking: 170
Natural disaster risk ranking: N/A
Financial safety ranking: 169
1. St. Louis, Missouri
Total score: 44.47
Home and community safety ranking: 178
Natural disaster risk ranking: N/A
Financial safety ranking: 160