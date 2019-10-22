Lebanese protesters staged an impromptu performance of ‘Baby Shark’ to comfort a toddler who got stuck in traffic from the demonstrations

caption Lebanese toddler Robin was serenaded with a rendition of ‘Baby Shark’ when he and his mother got stuck in demonstration traffic on Saturday. source Eliane Jabbour/Facebook

Lebanese mother Eliane Jabbour got caught in a crowd of protesters while driving with her son south of Beirut on Saturday.

Jabbour said she told the protesters to be quiet for her son, so they responded by singing “Baby Shark” to comfort the toddler.

Protests broke out in Lebanon last week over a proposed tax on the WhatsApp messaging app, and have morphed into unrest over wider issues like corruption and poor infrastructure.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A tender moment was captured on camera amid massive anti-government protests in Lebanon this weekend.

When a crowd of demonstrators surrounded Eliane Jabbour’s car, driving just south of Beirut Saturday night, she asked the protesters to quiet down because her 15-month-old son Robin was in the car.

The protesters did not quiet down, but they did switch to singing the toddler anthem “Baby Shark” to put Robin at ease.

The video shows a wide-eyed Robin staring out the window of the car at the dozen or so smiling men clapping along to the popular kids’ song.

Jabbour told NBC News that her son was “surprised but not afraid” to see the impromptu rendition.

“It was spontaneous,” Jabbour told CNN. “He likes this song. He hears it many times at home and laughs.”

Large-scale protests broke out in Lebanon last week, over a planned 20-cents-a-day tax of an internet-calling feature on WhatsApp.

caption Protestors take to the streets of Beirut, Lebanon on Monday. source Mahmut Geldi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Read more: Lebanon is swarming with protests that began over a proposed $0.20 WhatsApp tax but have since spiraled into chaos

But according to CNN, the unrest is deeper-seeded in a country where there is a huge disparity between the quality of life for everyday Lebanese and the ruling elite.

Protesters have demanded a regime change, but Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has refused to resign. On Monday, the government dropped the proposed tax and approved an emergency reform package to address officials’ salaries and allow billions of dollars in international donations.

Jabbour said she supports the movement.

“Kids in Lebanon should have a better future,” Jabbour told CNN. “Robin will see the video when he grows up and know that Lebanese guys were fighting for him.”