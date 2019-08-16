Bronny James shouted out Steph Curry after hitting a trick shot 3-pointer from the bench during warmups

caption Bronny James. source @Ballislife

Bronny James hit a wild trick shot from his seat ahead of his younger brother Bryce James’ basketball game.

After hitting the shot, Bronny called out “STEPH!” leading to some fans to make jokes at LeBron’s expense on Twitter.

Bronny has modeled his game not only after his father but other NBA superstars of his generation.

Earlier this summer, LeBron James made headlines with a few impressive dunks in the layup lines ahead of his son Bronny James’ game.

The trend might run in the family, as this week, it was Bronny stealing the show while awaiting the start of one of his younger brother Bryce’s games.

Before one of Bryce’s games in Las Vegas this week, Bronny was passed a ball while sitting just off the court. Bronny took it and drilled a three from his seat without breaking a sweat.

After his make, Bronny called out “STEPH!” as a shout out to Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who as made pre-game trick shots something of a staple in his time with Golden State.

Bronny hits the three from the bench and says “STEPH!” ???????? pic.twitter.com/miVk5n4JQT — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 15, 2019

It’s not the first time that LeBron’s sons have shown their love for other NBA superstars that are ostensibly his rivals on the court. According to a 2016 tweet from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Bronny James wears No. 0 in honor of Russell Westbrook, and Bryce Maximus wears No. 30 after Curry.

Understandably, James’ sons would have favorite basketball players aside from their father. But that didn’t stop some fans on Twitter from making a few jokes.

Bronny: STEPH!!

LeBron eating nachos in the stands: pic.twitter.com/OE61t5t7as — Tony T. (@TonySoSuave) August 15, 2019

Lebron when bronny gets home pic.twitter.com/27SlZCJjjg — ???????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@7ftSniper) August 15, 2019

Bronny James will start his freshman year of high school this fall at Sierra Canyon in California, and still has plenty of developing to do before he’s NBA-ready.

If and when he does eventually make the league, it’s clear Bronny’s game won’t strictly be modeled after that of his father, but also of Curry, Westbrook, and more.

