LeBron James’ teammate says the Lakers superstar’s chest bumps are painful and that ‘he doesn’t understand the physics of that’

Through the first two weeks of the NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are the best team in basketball.

LeBron James has been his dominant self once again, but the team is also getting help from its role players, including rotation guard Alex Caruso.

After making a big play, Caruso often receives a celebratory chest bump from James, and on Wednesday he revealed it’s not all that easy to keep your balance when James is coming for you.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have plenty to celebrate through the first few weeks of the season.

After losing their opening game of the season against the Clippers, the Lakers have torn through six straight wins and stand atop the Western Conference.

The Lakers surge has been fueled by yet another astonishing stretch of play from LeBron James, who is averaging 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists per game, including three straight triple-doubles.

Fellow Laker Alex Caruso is also having himself a year. Though his numbers pale in comparison to his superstar teammate, Caruso has become a fan-favorite rotation player and had his share of clutch shots and defensive stops throughout this Lakers run as well.

A big play from Caruso will often result in a celebratory chest bump from James.

When you've won 6 in a row and have the best record in the NBA ???? pic.twitter.com/GICfBhbbWv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 6, 2019

As Caruso revealed on Wednesday, it’s not easy to be on the receiving end of one of James’ chest bumps.

“Bron’s gotta watch out,” Caruso said. “He doesn’t understand the physics of that. He’s got like 60 to 80 pounds on me … But he gets hype, and I get hype and we just roll with it. I did a good job of just kinda rolling out of that so I didn’t take the full hit.”

Asked if he would be on the injury report, Caruso said he would be fine.

Caruso jokes LeBron injures him every time they chest bump ???? "He doesn't understand the physics of that. He's got like 60-80 pounds on me." (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/rcACZLMFyE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2019

Caruso is no doubt happy to have James celebrating his play, and after signing a two-year, $5.5 million deal this summer, he’s got at least a few more seasons of bumping chests with James on the horizon.

That said, if he keeps making big plays, Lakers fans will have to hope Caruso bulks up a bit so he can be ready for James.

