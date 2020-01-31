LeBron James and Anthony Davis have paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with new ‘Black Mamba’ tattoos on their thighs

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have paid respect to Kobe Bryant by getting”Black Mamba” tattoos.

The Los Angeles Lakers duo had the work done on Wednesday by California-based artist Vanessa Aurelia, who shared videos of the work on her Instagram story.

Aurelia posted clips of her tattooing James’ right thigh and Davis’ left thigh with “Black Mamba” style ink, dedicated to the former Lakers star, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Davis also shared a video of the procedure, saying: “Until next time! Thanks for having me.”

“The Black Mamba” was Bryant’s nickname and alter-ego, which he coined himself after watching the movie Kill Bill.

James’ new ink, which appears to say “Mamba 4 Life,” was on display during a Lakers training session in El Segundo on Thursday, though it was covered in cellophane to help it heal.

Both players had previously paid their respects to Bryant on Instagram.

“I’m not ready but here I go,” said James in an emotional post on Monday. “Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi, and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!”

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others also died in the crash.

He continued: “Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!”

“There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!”

Davis said in a post of his own: “Man this is a tough one for me! You were the first guy to put me under your wing and show me the ins and outs of the league.

“Had so many great convos about so many things and I will cherish those moments forever. Love you forever, Bean!”

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters.

Read more:

12 major NBA records that are still held by Kobe Bryant

LeBron James posts an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant after his untimely death

Time will honor the late Kobe Bryant with a cover featuring his final bow

Kobe Bryant started using helicopters as a player as a way to maintain his body and spend more time with his family