LeBron James posted a loving scouting report of his son Bronny on Twitter and fans are saying he’s a GOAT parent and player

caption LeBron James with sons Bronny and Bryce. source Cassy Athena/Getty Images

LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny James, is set to begin playing high school basketball at Sierra Canyon this year.

Expectations are high for Bronny, with many expecting him to be an NBA talent in four or five years.

On Twitter, James gave fans a sincere scouting report on what they can expect from Bronny as a freshman, noting that he’ll be ready to be a team player and learn from his mistakes.

Bronny James has had some pretty high expectations thrust upon him.

As the eldest son of the greatest basketball player of all time, Bronny has had eyes on him and his potential development into an NBA talent since he was old enough to dribble.

This year, he’ll take another big step into the spotlight, joining a loaded roster at Sierra Canyon – a high-school powerhouse and California’s two-time defending state champions. MaxPreps wrote about James’ imminent arrival, noting that getting playing time as a freshman might not be easy, with so much talent already present at the school.

In response, LeBron James tweeted out a loving and sincere scouting report of his son, saying that he was ready to be a team player and grow as an athlete.

“Expect a kid that will play for his teammates,” James wrote. “Will work hard, pay his dues and when his number is called he’ll make mistakes like any kid but will be ready and coached very well. Someone who doesn’t care about rankings cause the only thing that matters is his team success.”

Expect a kid that will play for his teammates. Will work hard, pay his dues and when his number is called he’ll make mistakes like any kid but will be ready and coached very well. Someone who doesn’t care about rankings cause the only thing that matters is his team success. ???????????? https://t.co/qfUeZN0pzO — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 18, 2019

Fans praised James’ comments, holding them as an example that James’ commitment to being a good father is comparable to his prowess as a player.

King talk — Mars (@PlayoffMecca) July 18, 2019

No lies… I’m really critical of you bro… but one thing that as a man I would never fathom is to think you aren’t a good father… it’s guys like you that constantly strengthen my anticipation on fatherhood… Bron you a real one man, hella respect ???????????????????????? — Ciroc_Obama?? (@Worst_Guyz) July 18, 2019

Good father, respect that — Martino Puccio (@MartinoPuccio) July 18, 2019

as good as you are at basketball i think you’re a better parent ???? — lex (@mflsforever) July 18, 2019

James has been a proud family man for his entire career, from lavish birthday parties to weekly celebrations of Taco Tuesday, and his comments on his son’s developing game seem to have especially struck a chord with some fans.

