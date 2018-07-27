Lebron said he regrets naming his son Bronny after himself, and Shaq’s son understands why

- source
- LeBron James said recently that he regrets naming his first-born son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. and saddling him with those expectations.
- Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal, posted on Instagram that he relates to Bronny’s experience, and gave him words of support.
- Both boys are talented basketball players in their own right.
In a clip promoting his new talk show, LeBron James admits that he regrets giving his oldest son his name and adding to the already massive expectations he will have to face in basketball.
Well, in a touching, Instagram post, Shareef O’Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, has offered words of support and encouragement to LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.
Bronny … One kid I can relate to a lot … we both kind of have it the same way , being the son of an NBA legend isn’t easy and to get all of this at a young age is a real challenge to adjust to.. Bronny has it a little bit worse than I do, but the difference between him and I, he can back his up at such a young age .. when I would get hate from people in the crowd at 14/15 years old .. I would choke up and wouldn’t play my game and I’m still getting the hang of it .. it’s all a journey … this kid has it all! I’m looking forward to seeing him kill it for the rest of his career ! Love
Shareef O’Neal is a highly-touted high school basketball player, a four-star recruit according to ESPN, who is set to play at UCLA this season.
As for Bronny, he does not appear to have let the weight of expectations get to him, as he is one of the best basketball players in his age group and already has scholarship offers from Kentucky and Duke.