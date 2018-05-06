LeBron James drilled a bank shot buzzer beater to continue the Cavaliers dominance over the Raptors

LeBron James hit an unbelievable bank shot buzzer beater to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 105-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

With the win, the Cavaliers took a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, putting James just five wins away from his eighth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

James finished the night with 38 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists, adding yet another astounding statline to his unmatched career in the NBA postseason.

The Cavaliers had been in control for the majority of the game, but a late run from the Raptors had suddenly put the game in question in the final minute. Leading by three with just just 15 seconds left, Cavaliers forward Jeff Green missed his second free throw that would have likely put the game out of reach for the Raptors.

After Toronto grabbed the rebound, the Raptors stormed down the court, with OG Anunoby fooling his defender with a pump fake before hitting a phenomenal three to tie the game.

Only Jeff Green misses the FTto win the game, then doesnâ¬”t have any idea he needs to get backfor this CLUTCH OG TRIPLE. WOW pic.twitter.com/kaiaYbUhqG — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 6, 2018

Unfortunately for Toronto, with just eight seconds left on the clock, everyone in the arena knew where the ball was going. Taking the inbound, James stalked down the court, drove around the corner, and banked home a buzzer beater that sent the Cleveland crowd into hysterics.

With the win the Cavaliers take a dominant 3-0 lead in the series, with Game 4 set for Monday night in Cleveland.