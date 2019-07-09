LeBron James has a wild collection of unique and expensive cars — see 13 of the most prolific vehicles in his garage

caption LeBron James. source Jason Miller/Getty

LeBron James is one of the most accomplished athletes of his time.

The three-time NBA champion has had a storied career in the league so far, and his success has allowed him to indulge in some of his favorite hobbies, like collecting cars. His glamorous collection includes a 1975 Chevy Impala and a custom Lamborghini Aventador.

LeBron James has been called one of the greatest athletes of all time and has the car collection to show for it.

It’s no surprise given the shelf of awards he has received during his 16 years (and counting) in the NBA, including two Olympic gold medals, three NBA championships, and four NBA MVP Awards.

These accomplishments, along with his various endorsements and other business ventures, have earned James some large paychecks. In 2018, Forbes estimated James’ net worth to be roughly $450 million. Here’s the car collection he’s spending some of that money on.

1975 Chevy Impala

caption 1975 Chevrolet Impala. source Riley/Wikimedia/CC 2.0/https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:1975_Chevrolet_Impala_(37555186782).jpg

LeBron James respects the classics, including his fully restored 1975 Chevy Impala convertible. The original MSRP for a 4-door version of the car in 1975 was $4,215. The list price for the 2020 model is $31,620.

Source: Complex and Hot Cars

Bentley Continental GT

caption A 2018 Bentley Continental GT. Not LeBron’s actual vehicle. source Bentley Motors

James’ all-white Continental GT was reportedly once noted as one of his favorite cars in his collection. The MSRP for the 2018 model was $218,400.

Source: Complex and Hot Cars

2010 Chevy Camaro SS

caption 2019 Chevrolet Camaro. Not LeBron James’ actual vehicle. source Chevrolet

LeBron’s customized Chevy Camaro is matte white with matching wheels. The MSRP for a 2019 Camaro starts at $25,000.

Source: Complex and Hot Cars

Dodge Challenger SRT

caption 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT. Not LeBron James’ actual vehicle. source Fiat Chrysler

LeBron’s Dodge Challenger was reportedly painted silver with blue stripes in support of his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys.

A base model 2019 Dodge Challenger starts at $28,095, but can climb as high as $77,945 for the 2019 SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody model.

Source: Complex, Unbalanced, and Hot Cars

Ferrari 599

caption 2011 Ferrari 599. Not LeBron James’ actual vehicle. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Ferrari 599 is one of three Ferraris LeBron owns. Production of this model ran from 2006 to 2012. The base MSRP for a new model at the time was $310,543.

Source: Complex

Ferrari F430 Spider

caption 2009 Ferrari F430 Spider. Not LeBron James’ actual vehicle. source Bruno Vincent / Getty Images

LeBron James and his Ferrari F430 Spider was featured in a 2008 episode of “Unique Whips,” a television show about celebrities and their cars. The vehicle was customized to fit LeBron’s 6’8″ frame.

The MSRP for a convertible model in 2009 was $217,310.

Source: Complex

Ferrari 458 Spider

caption Ferrari 458 Spider. Not LeBron James’ actual vehicle. source Ferrari

The F430 isn’t the only Ferrari Spider LeBron James owns. The convertible’s list price for the most recent model in 2015 was $245,000 at its release.

Source: Super Cars Corner and Auto Evolution

2015 Kia K900

caption 2015 Kia K900. Not LeBron James’ actual vehicle. source Kia

LeBron was a Kia Motors luxury ambassador, but claims to have been driving the Kia K900 since before he partnered with the brand. The list price for the most recent model in 2015 was $60,000 at the time of its release.

Source: Kia

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

caption 2019 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. Not LeBron James’ actual vehicle. source Robert Hradil/Getty Images

King James reportedly spent $670,000 on his custom Lamborghini Aventador. James had the car wrapped to match one of his lines of Nike kicks, the LeBron James X1 “King’s Pride” floral shoes.

The base price for a 2019 Aventador S Roadster is a cool $460,247.

Source: Bleacher Report

Mercedes-Benz Maybach 57 S

caption 2012 Maybach 57S. Not LeBron James’ actual vehicle. source STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images

The Mercedes-Benz Maybach 57 S LeBron owns reportedly has a license plate that reads “KNG OF OH,” paying homage to his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The list price of the most recent model in 2012 was $376,300.

Source: Complex

2018 Maybach S650

caption 2018 Maybach 650. Not LeBron James’ actual vehicle. source Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The 57S isn’t the only Maybach LeBron owns. His S650 has made several appearances on his personal Twitter account. The base price of the 2018 Maybach 650 was $198,700.

Source: Hot Cars and USA Today

Porsche 911 Turbo S

caption 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet. Not LeBron James’ actual vehicle. source Porsche

Fellow basketball star Dwayne Wade gave the public a peek into his and James’ car collection when he posted a picture of their Porsche 911 Turbo S vehicles side-by-side. The base price for a 2019 model is $190,700.

Source: Complex and Instagram

Rolls-Royce Phantom

caption 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom. Not LeBron James’ actual vehicle. source Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

LeBron James’ Rolls-Royce Phantom was reportedly a 2009 birthday gift from Shaquille O’Neal. The base price of the most recent 2019 model is $450,000.

Source: Complex and Huffpost