LeBron James has a wild collection of unique and expensive cars — see 13 of the most prolific vehicles in his garage

- source
- Jason Miller/Getty
- LeBron James is one of the most accomplished athletes of his time.
- The three-time NBA champion has had a storied career in the league so far, and his success has allowed him to indulge in some of his favorite hobbies, like collecting cars. His glamorous collection includes a 1975 Chevy Impala and a custom Lamborghini Aventador.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
LeBron James has been called one of the greatest athletes of all time and has the car collection to show for it.
It’s no surprise given the shelf of awards he has received during his 16 years (and counting) in the NBA, including two Olympic gold medals, three NBA championships, and four NBA MVP Awards.
These accomplishments, along with his various endorsements and other business ventures, have earned James some large paychecks. In 2018, Forbes estimated James’ net worth to be roughly $450 million. Here’s the car collection he’s spending some of that money on.
1975 Chevy Impala
- source
- Riley/Wikimedia/CC 2.0/https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:1975_Chevrolet_Impala_(37555186782).jpg
LeBron James respects the classics, including his fully restored 1975 Chevy Impala convertible. The original MSRP for a 4-door version of the car in 1975 was $4,215. The list price for the 2020 model is $31,620.
Bentley Continental GT
- source
- Bentley Motors
James’ all-white Continental GT was reportedly once noted as one of his favorite cars in his collection. The MSRP for the 2018 model was $218,400.
2010 Chevy Camaro SS
- source
- Chevrolet
LeBron’s customized Chevy Camaro is matte white with matching wheels. The MSRP for a 2019 Camaro starts at $25,000.
Dodge Challenger SRT
- source
- Fiat Chrysler
LeBron’s Dodge Challenger was reportedly painted silver with blue stripes in support of his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys.
A base model 2019 Dodge Challenger starts at $28,095, but can climb as high as $77,945 for the 2019 SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody model.
Source: Complex, Unbalanced, and Hot Cars
Ferrari 599
The Ferrari 599 is one of three Ferraris LeBron owns. Production of this model ran from 2006 to 2012. The base MSRP for a new model at the time was $310,543.
Source: Complex
Ferrari F430 Spider
- source
- Bruno Vincent / Getty Images
LeBron James and his Ferrari F430 Spider was featured in a 2008 episode of “Unique Whips,” a television show about celebrities and their cars. The vehicle was customized to fit LeBron’s 6’8″ frame.
The MSRP for a convertible model in 2009 was $217,310.
Source: Complex
Ferrari 458 Spider
- source
- Ferrari
The F430 isn’t the only Ferrari Spider LeBron James owns. The convertible’s list price for the most recent model in 2015 was $245,000 at its release.
Source: Super Cars Corner and Auto Evolution
2015 Kia K900
- source
- Kia
LeBron was a Kia Motors luxury ambassador, but claims to have been driving the Kia K900 since before he partnered with the brand. The list price for the most recent model in 2015 was $60,000 at the time of its release.
Source: Kia
Lamborghini Aventador Roadster
- source
- Robert Hradil/Getty Images
King James reportedly spent $670,000 on his custom Lamborghini Aventador. James had the car wrapped to match one of his lines of Nike kicks, the LeBron James X1 “King’s Pride” floral shoes.
The base price for a 2019 Aventador S Roadster is a cool $460,247.
Source: Bleacher Report
Mercedes-Benz Maybach 57 S
- source
- STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images
The Mercedes-Benz Maybach 57 S LeBron owns reportedly has a license plate that reads “KNG OF OH,” paying homage to his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The list price of the most recent model in 2012 was $376,300.
Source: Complex
2018 Maybach S650
- source
- Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
The 57S isn’t the only Maybach LeBron owns. His S650 has made several appearances on his personal Twitter account. The base price of the 2018 Maybach 650 was $198,700.
Source: Hot Cars and USA Today
Porsche 911 Turbo S
- source
- Porsche
Fellow basketball star Dwayne Wade gave the public a peek into his and James’ car collection when he posted a picture of their Porsche 911 Turbo S vehicles side-by-side. The base price for a 2019 model is $190,700.
Rolls-Royce Phantom
- source
- Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
LeBron James’ Rolls-Royce Phantom was reportedly a 2009 birthday gift from Shaquille O’Neal. The base price of the most recent 2019 model is $450,000.