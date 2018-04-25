Former Cavs player says LeBron James once organized an All-Star comedy show for the team just for fun

source Adam Glanzman/Getty

Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson said LeBron James once organized a comedy show for the team featuring Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker, and Hannibal Buress.

Jefferson said the show was so private that they couldn’t bring cameras because the comedians were working on new material.

Jefferson said it’s just one example of the lengths James goes to try and bond with teammates and break up the season.

LeBron James once used his resources to put together quite a lineup of comedians for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the offseason.

Jefferson said James organized it for the Cavs and some friends one summer while they were in Los Angeles for a few days.

“He’s done a ton of things, but just to get all of those guys together for an impromptu show, and then they’re like, ‘Hey we can’t have any cameras because we’re working on our material out here,'” Jefferson said.

“It was really, really cool. Guys just hanging out, drinking beers, and watching comedy.”

Jefferson told Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” in April that James was the best “camaraderie” teammate he’d ever played with because he was continually organizing events to help players bond off the court.

“He’s the No. 1 camaraderie guy I’ve ever been around on any level – high school, college, NBA,” Jefferson said. “And I’m talking about, I’ve played with Tim Duncan, played with Dirk [Nowitzki], played with Jason Kidd, I’ve played with Steph Curry. ‘Bron is facilitating dinners every single night, getting the guys together, he’ll get a comedy show together with Dave Chappelle or Kevin Hart. These are the things that help break up the monotony of the season.”

Jefferson won a championship with the Cavs in 2016 and was let go by the team early in the season and signed with the Denver Nuggets. He has frequently spoken highly of playing alongside James, saying he works as hard off the court to be a good teammate as he does to be a good player on it.

“The amount of time he spends being great with lifting and shooting and training, he is as equal when it comes to spending time trying to be a good teammate,” Jefferson told ESPN in 2017. “Having people over to his house for dinner, throwing a Christmas party or a Halloween party, having guys orchestrating a dinner here or a movie night here. He spends as much time trying to be great on the court as he does trying to make sure that the team is a cohesive unit off the court.”