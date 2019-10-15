LeBron James says he doesn’t think Daryl Morey was ‘educated’ before sending pro-Hong Kong tweet, says there are ramifications to free speech

caption LeBron James. source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

On Monday, LeBron James responded to the NBA’s controversy in China stemming from Daryl Morey’s pro-Hong Kong tweet by saying he didn’t think Morey was “educated on the situation.”

James said there were ramifications to free speech and that people could have been hurt financially, physically, and emotionally by Morey’s tweet.

Some in the sports world criticized James’ comments.

James took to Twitter later to say he meant Morey was uneducated on the potential ramifications of his tweet, not the “substance.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.

On Monday, LeBron James said he felt Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey was not “educated” on the protests in Hong Kong when he sent a tweet supporting protesters, setting off a controversy between the NBA and China.

Read more: China and the NBA are coming to blows over a pro-Hong Kong tweet. Here’s why.

Speaking to reporters, James said he did not want to get into a “feud” with Morey and felt it should be handled behind closed doors. However, he said there are consequences to freedom of speech.

“We all talk about this freedom of speech. Yes, we all do have freedom of speech, but at times, there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others, and you’re only thinking about yourself,” James said. “I don’t want to get in a word sentence feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke. And so many people could have been harmed, not only financially, but physically, emotionally, spiritually.

“So just be careful what we tweet and what we say and what we do. Even though yes, we do have freedom of speech, but there can be a lot of negative that comes with that too.”

James took to Twitter shortly after to say he meant Morey was uneducated on the potential impact of his tweet, not the substance of it.

Let me clear up the confusion. I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet. I’m not discussing the substance. Others can talk About that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

Still, some criticized James for his initial comments.

so the natural follow up is: What does LeBron think the situation in China is, if Morey was misinformed? https://t.co/yt7jS5UigX — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 15, 2019

I actually can't believe that LeBron, who had DAYS to think about his answer, went with blaming Daryl Morey and saying that it was MOREY who was uneducated in speaking about the topic. And then suggests it was MOREY who was selfish here, instead of the Chinese government. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 15, 2019

More Than An Athlete (unless it threatens business partnerships) https://t.co/bAcKlgx7VI — Mike Prada (@MikePradaSBN) October 15, 2019

"there are ramifications for not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself" is for sure a take when discussing a pro-democracy protest https://t.co/YkGmhu5Qhs — Robby Kalland #BriocheBoys (@RKalland) October 15, 2019

“It’s not in my best interests to talk about a complex issue I don’t know enough about”. What every NBA player probably should say now when asked about NBA/China crisis. https://t.co/gja72iYaNH — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) October 15, 2019

After Morey’s tweet, several Chinese businesses suspended operations with the Rockets and/or NBA. The timing was awkward for the NBA, as the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets went to China shortly after Morey’s tweet to play a preseason game.

China has been a burgeoning market for the NBA, one the league has spent years developing as it has grown a large and passionate fanbase in recent years. The NBA was initially criticized for its response to Chinese outrage to Morey’s tweet, as many accused the league of caring more about its bottom line than freedom of speech.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver later made clear that the league would not apologize for Morey’s tweet, saying only the outrage was unfortunate, and he hoped the two sides could move forward.

While the preseason game was not shown on Chinese TV, the game was played despite fears of it being canceled.

Video of James’ comments can be seen below: