Here is what LeBron James eats to stay at the top of his game at an age when many other NBA players decline

source Harry How/Getty

LeBron James and his trainer, Mike Mancias, joined Tim Ferris’ podcast and revealed some of James’ diet.

James isn’t nearly as stringent as Tom Brady, saying that his typical diet includes things like egg-white omelets, whole wheat pasta, salmon, chicken, and even wine.

James said he avoids sugary, artificial drinks and fried foods, instead of trying to eat clean and organic.

At age 33, turning 34 in December, LeBron James is averaging 27 points, 7 assists, and 8 rebounds per game – or precisely what he’s done his entire 16-year career.

James’ longevity and his sustained peak are some of the greatest marvels in the NBA. He’s logged nearly 55,000 total minutes and over 1,400 games in his career. He hasn’t had a season end before June since 2010.

Part of James’ greatness has been his ability to take care of himself. He reportedly spends $1.5 million per year on body care, including exercise, training, recovery, and diet.

Read more: LeBron James has a detailed sleep plan, and his trainer say it’s the key to his ‘never-ending’ recovery

James and his trainer, Mike Mancias, were on Tim Ferris’ podcast to discuss James’ lifestyle habits, and James revealed a few of his secrets, including his diet. Compared to Tom Brady’s stringent diet, James’ seems fairly practical and easy to follow.

James began by revealing what he ate the previous day.

Breakfast: Egg-white omelet with smoked salmon and gluten-free pancakes with berries

Lunch: Whole wheat pasta, salmon, and vegetables

Pregame: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Halftime: Apple slices with almond butter

Postgame: Protein shake

Dinner: Chicken parmesan with arugula salad and a “beautiful” glass of cabernet.

Not bad!

James also said that he avoids fairly straight-forward unhealthy foods, like sugary, artificial drinks, and fried food. He admits he sometimes cheats in the offseason and will eat those types of foods, but only rarely. Cleveland.com reported in 2016 that James also gave up pork and noticed a difference in how he felt.

Mancias added that in addition to making James continuously drink water, he tries to help James eat “clean” and organic all year long.

As James mentioned, he is also a wine fanatic. James has lavish wine parties, and some of his favorite bottles can cost as much as $4,o00.

“We would be sitting here all day if I gave you a full list of my cellar that I got going on at home,” James told Mancias.

That may not fit the typical athlete diet, but hey, it’s working for James.