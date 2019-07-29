LeBron James went bonkers at his son Bronny’s AAU tournament, dunking in the kids’ layup line and celebrating so hard he lost his shoe

caption LeBron James is having an absolute ball as an AAU dad, from celebrating his son’s successes to dunking during team warmups. source Ball Is Life

LeBron James had a great time at his son Bronny’s AAU tournament over the weekend.

Before one game, James joined the layup line to throw down a monstrous dunk in his street clothes.

James was also extremely active from the sidelines, celebrating his son and his teammates for their impressive plays, including one fantastic dunk from Bronny.

LeBron James is still a few months away from stepping back on an NBA court, but so far this summer he has seemed content to get his reps in at his son Bronny James’ AAU games.

This weekend Bronny and his teammates on the North Coast Blue Chips were taking part in the Big Time Hoops tournament in Las Vegas, and it’s possible that no one in attendance had more fun than LeBron.

James kicked off the weekend by joining Bronny’s team in the layup line, throwing down a few monstrous dunks to the delight of fans in attendance.

When it was time for the games to begin, James remained as engaged in the action. At one point, LeBron celebrated an alley-oop so excitedly that he accidentally lost his shoe on the court, and had to scramble to retrieve it before the ball came back his way.

But the biggest highlight of the night came from Bronny, who helped seal the win in the championship game of the tournament with a thunderous dunk of his own, prompting LeBron to get out of his seat to celebrate once again.

LeBron had previously sent out a warning on Instagram that Bronny was nearing his first posterization. On Sunday, Bronny proved him right.

Bronny is just 14 and still has plenty of developing left to do, but with LeBron coaching him up and cheering him on, expectations for his future are high – and he seems more than ready to meet them.

