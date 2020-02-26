LeBron James ate candy on the bench after a dominant performance and sparked a Twitter debate about Twizzlers vs Red Vines

caption LeBron James ate candy on the bench late in the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans. source via TNT/NBA

After scoring 40 points and helping the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans, cameras caught LeBron James eating a stringy licorice candy many assumed to be Red Vines.

James is said to have a sweet tooth, though he didn’t comment on his postgame snack.

James’ choice of snack set off another round of a long-running candy debate: Red Vines vs. Twizzlers.

LeBron James enjoyed the fruits of his labor on Tuesday after scoring 40 points to beat Zion Williams and the New Orleans Pelicans, 118-109.

With the game in hand, James returned to the bench, where cameras then caught him appearing to eat Red Vines, a stringy red candy in the licorice family. While cameras showed someone near the Lakers bench with a box of Red Vines.

James didn’t address eating candy after the game.

That James would enjoy such a postgame snack may not come as a surprise, however. While James is renowned for taking care of his body, former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson said James has a sweet tooth.

“He has the worst f—ing diet ever … He’s really a specimen. He eats like s—,” Thompson told The Athletic. “I remember one year I tried to eat like he ate and it just didn’t work out. I started gaining weight and said, ‘F— this.’ I mean it works for him. He loves sweets. He loves sweets. He eats desserts and French toast. It’s crazy how his body just burns it.”

James’ snack choice then set off a Twitter debate about two stringy, licorice candies: Twizzlers vs. Red Vines. Many leaned Red Vines.

The debate has been around for years. In 2019, The Takeout broke down the two candies, comparing their “longevity, versatility, legacy, and taste.”

In 2017, a Reddit thread titled “Red Vines vs Twizzlers: Is it even a debate?” generated 22 comments and split votes.

At the time of this writing, James is yet to weigh in on the debate. Red Vines, however, seemed to take the victory.