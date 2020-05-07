LeBron James enraged by the shooting death of an unarmed 25-year-old black man in southern Georgia, says: ‘We’re literally hunted everyday’

caption LeBron James, Ahmaud Arbery. source Getty/John McCoy/USA Today

LeBron James shared outrage at the recently-emerged footage of the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery, 25, was jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, when he was chased down by Gregory McMichael, a former police officer, and his son Travis McMichael, and killed, reported CNN.

To date, neither of the McMichaels have been arrested or charged.

“Can’t even go for a damn jog … are you kidding me?” James tweeted.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“We’re literally hunted everyday.”

Those were the words of an enraged LeBron James in response to footage that recently emerged of the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man in southern Georgia.

Ahmaud Arbery was jogging in Brunswick on February 23 when he was chased down by Gregory McMichael, a former police officer, and his son Travis McMichael, and shot three times, reported CNN. Arbery later died from his wounds.

Gregory McMichael later told police they suspected Arbery of being the culprit in a number of recent burglaries in the area and that they were attempting a citizens arrest, according to The New York Times. But Arbery family attorney Lee Merrit said there was no truth to their claims.

“Mr. Arbery had not committed any crime and there was no reason for these men to believe they had the right to stop him with weapons or to use deadly force in furtherance of their unlawful attempted stop,” Merritt wrote in a statement to the Washington Post. “This is murder.” To date, neither of the McMichaels has been arrested or charged.

Footage of the shooting, which was posted online Tuesday by a local radio station and has since been removed, sparked uproar on social media, including from James.

“We’re literally hunted everyday/every time we step foot outside the comfort of our homes,” James tweeted, alongside a captioned photo of Arbery.

“Can’t even go for a damn jog … are you kidding me?! I’m sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!”

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the….. pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

James was not the only celebrity to address Arbery’s death on social media.

Justin Timberlake tweeted: “If you’re not outraged, you should be. Justice for Ahmaud Arbery.”

TV host LaLa Anthony said on Instagram that the video of Ahmaud’s death was “sickening” and “beyond what words could ever explain.”

The rapper T.I said: “It won’t stop until we stop it.”

And Padma Laksmi, author and host of “Top Chef,” shared the phone number of the Glynn County Police and urged people to call and demand action.

Read more:

Joe Biden calls for a ‘swift, full, and transparent investigation’ of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery after footage of the incident emerges