This photo of a very upset LeBron James sums up the brutal way the Cleveland Cavaliers blew the win in the final seconds

By
Brandon Wiggins, Business Insider US
-
LeBron James (left) was very upset with J.R. Smith (right) after the latter passed up a shot that could have won the first game of the NBA Finals for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Photo courtesy of ESPN

  • A last-second blunder from J.R. Smith cost the Cleveland Cavaliers the first game of the NBA Finals and wasted an incredible LeBron James performance.
  • LeBron’s frustration was captured on video, and the internet loved the image.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost the first game of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors in an absolutely brutal fashion on Monday night, with Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith appearing to forget that the score was tied and dribbling the ball out instead of taking what could have been the game-winning shot.

LeBron James, who put forth a Herculean effort to try and drag the Cavs to a win against such a loaded Golden State squad, was quite upset with Smith, as seen above.

Naturally, the internet had jokes.

Including, of course, a well-placed reference to the great rap feud of our time.

After the game, James was in no mood to discuss what happened with Smith, abruptly ending his press conference after repeated questions over whether Smith knew the score.

The Cavs trail the Warriors 1-0 and will have to overcome a huge emotional hurdle to try to get back into this series.

