Here are all the film and TV projects LeBron James is already working on in Hollywood

source Joe Scarnici/Getty

LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter formed SpringHill Entertainment years ago to get involved in show business.

James’ move to Los Angeles has seemingly helped SpringHill Entertainment, which has taken on several projects in recent months.

Below is a list of James’ current projects, from documentaries to scripted comedy series.

LeBron James has been involved in Hollywood for some time, and though he says his move to the Los Angeles Lakers wasn’t about the entertainment business, it didn’t hurt.

James and his business partner Maverick Carter founded SpringHill Entertainment together and have already produced several projects, from “The Wall” to “Survivor’s Remorse” to “Cleveland Hustles.”

Now that James is in LA, though, the production company has taken off, with James producing and co-producing several documentaries, docu-series, and scripted series, from dramas to comedies. He’s even had some time to be involved in the filmmaking.

Here are all of the projects James is and has been working on, according to IMDB and SpringHill Entertainment’s website.

1. “Space Jam 2”

source Getty

Release date: Unclear; filming begins in 2019

What to know: The long-awaited sequel to Michael Jordan’s 1996 hit is finally here, with LeBron starring in the movie. James’ business partner Maverick Carter has said it won’t be a sequel to the first film.

2. “The Shop”

Release date: On air now

What to know: James and company brought “The Shop” over from Uninterrupted to HBO this year, with two episodes airing this fall. Set in a barbershop, James, other athletes, musicians, and celebrities discuss sports, politics, race, and more.

3. “Shut Up and Dribble”

Release date: Out now

What to know: The three-part documentary, directed by Gotham Chopra (“Tom vs. Time”) came out on Showtime in October and has received praise for its examination of the effect of the NBA on race relations and politics.

4. “Student Athlete”

Release date: Out now

What to know: The 88-minute documentary “unveils the exploitative world of high-revenue college sports through the stories of young men at varying stages in their athletic careers,” according to SpringHill.

5. “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”

Release date: 2019

What to know: The documentary will be two parts, featuring real footage and photos, along with some dramatic reenactments, telling stories about Ali’s legacy and impact.

6. “Warriors of Liberty City”

Release date: Out now

What to know: The Starz series follows a youth football team in Liberty City, “a crime-ridden neighborhood in Miami, Florida that is arguably the NFL’s largest football factory,” per SpringHill.

7. “Million Dollar Mile”

source :Sam Greenwood/Getty

Release date: Unclear

What to know: The series is a competition show in which athletes test their fitness and endurance on a course designed to stop them, with the hopes of winning cash prizes up to $1 million. Tim Tebow will host the show.

7. “Madam CJ Walker”

source Getty Images

Release date: Unclear

What to know: Octavia Spencer will star in the limited series about Madam CJ Walker, a former slave who became the first female self-made millionaire.

8. “Friday the 13th”

source Joe Scarnici/Getty

Release date: Unclear

What to know: James has reportedly been working on acquiring the rights for a “Friday the 13th” reboot, which Vanity Fair says could be an easy blockbuster score.

10. “Top Boy”

source “Top Boy”/Channel 4

Release date: New season in 2019

What to know: The series, which follows two drug dealers in an East London housing estate, will be getting a third season on Netflix in 2019. Drake is a co-producer.

11. “Lean on Me”

source Jason Miller/Getty

Release date: Unclear

What to know: Inspired by the 1989 film starring Morgan Freeman, “Lean on Me” follows “spirited young black teacher Amari Baldwin” as she lands a principal job at a public high school in Akron, Ohio, and hopes to turn things around.

12. “Hoops”

source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Release date: Unclear

What to know: The fictional NBC series follows Stevie Decker, a former WNBA star and coach, who returns to her alma mater to become the first female coach of a men’s college basketball team.

13. “Brotherly Love”

source Mitchell Leff/Getty

Release date: Unclear

What to know: Inspired by the life of Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, the comedy series follows a sibling relationship in a multi-ethnic family.

14. “Smallfoot”

source “Smallfoot”/Warner Brothers

Release date: Out now

What to know: James lent his voice to the animated film about a yeti and a human who meet after both believed the other was a myth.

15. “White Dave”

source Ethan Miller/Getty

Release date: Unclear

What to know: “White Dave” is a “comedy about a young African-American teenager, who after growing up in an all-white suburb, suddenly moves to an all-black neighborhood when his mom remarries,” per SpringHill.

16. Untitled Sneaker Story Comedy

source Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Release date: n/a

What to know: The in-development comedy will be about three college friends who work at a sneaker store in Los Angeles.

Now, check out where LeBron’s Lakers stand after one month…