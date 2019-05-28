A 14-year-old challenged LeBron James to a shooting contest and pushed the Lakers superstar to the brink

caption LeBron James kept a steady hand while shooting against 14-year-old Gabe Cupps, a teammate of Bronny Jr. source @kingjames / Instagram

LeBron James accepted a challenge to a three-point shootout against a 14-year-old over the weekend.

Gabe Cupps, a teammate of LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., called James out, hitting three straight shots, before missing his fourth attempt.

James matched Cupps first three attempts and then ended the showdown with his fourth-straight bucket.

After the contest, James posted the shootout on Instagram, complimenting the young player on his game.

LeBron James is not playing in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

But while James might not be playing for a title this year, he’s still finding plenty of places to stay competitive on the basketball court. Over Memorial Day weekend, James showed that he was still ready to put up some shots with the pressure on, accepting a 14-year-olds challenge to a shooting contest.

The young player in question was Gabe Cupps, who is a teammate of LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. on the North Coast Blue Chips AAU team.

Cupps challenged James to a three-point shooting contest and drilled three straight shots before missing his first bucket – an impressive showing from a young player putting the spotlight on himself against the biggest superstar of the sport.

James matched Cupps basket-for-basket on the first three attempts, and after Cupps’ miss, hit the decisive shot to end the contest.

“I got called out by my guy and in my opinion the best shooters (he can do more too) for the Class of 2023 @gcupps23 today,” James wrote on Instagram. “Told him about a certain switch I can hit when needed and he didn’t believe me. Well, he found out the hard way! Still my guy Cupps nevertheless.”

You can watch the contest play out below.

James has already said on numerous occasions that he hopes to play in the NBA until his son joins the league. If his shooting contest is any indication, it’s possible that Cupps will be a part of that same draft class.

