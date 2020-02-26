LeBron James put up 40 points to outscore Zion Williamson in their first NBA meeting, then described the 19-year-old as a ‘special’ talent

caption James and Williamson met for the first time on Tuesday. source Getty/Katelyn Mulcahy/Ezra Shaw

LeBron James scored 40 points to outdo Zion Williamson in the pair’s first ever meeting on Tuesday, but afterwards described the 19-year-old as “special.”

James put up a season-high points tally as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 at the Staples Center, while Williamson hit 29 points.

“The kid is special, we all know that,” James said, according to Sky Sports. “They have got a good one in him.”

Williamson described his first encounter with James as a “great experience.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LeBron James scored 40 points to outdo Zion Williamson in the pair’s first ever meeting on Tuesday, but afterwards described the 19-year-old as “special.”

James put up a season high total as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 at the Staples Center, helping his side to a sixth straight NBA victory.

Williamson, who was taken by the Pelicans as first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, hit 29 points.

“The kid is special, we all know that,” James said of his teenage opponent after, according to Sky Sports. “They have got a good one in him.”

“He is playing exceptional basketball,” James added. “I think his game is going to get better and better, just having that experience.”

Williamson missed the first 44 games of the season with a knee injury, however has taken the NBA by storm since making is debut in January, managing an average of 23.3 points per game.

caption LeBron James dunking on Tuesday night, watched by Williamson, and his teammates, Josh Hart and E’Twaun Moore. source Reuters/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking on his first encounter with James, the former Duke forward told the media: “It was a great experience. He’s an incredible player. His resume speaks for himself. He handled business. He came out here and did what he had to do to help his team get the win.”

The Lakers are currently top of the Western Conference with 44 wins and 12 losses, while the Pelicans are 10th with 25 wins and 33 losses.

After the game Tuesday night, James said he is still “emotionally a wreck” over the death of NBA and Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in January.

Read more:

LeBron James wants people to stop asking him about Kobe Bryant’s death, because he and Bryant’s family are ‘trying to move on’

21-year-old Celtics star Jayson Tatum is dominating after ‘reaching a new height’ and earning praise from LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Zion Williamson has put the NBA on notice: ‘The whole league knows you’re going to be a beast’