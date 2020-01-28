LeBron James posts an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant after his untimely death

caption Kobe Byrant died mere hours after LeBron James passed the Los Angeles Lakers legend for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. source Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

LeBron James posted an emotional tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on Instagram Monday night.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died along with seven others in a tragic helicopter accident Sunday morning, mere hours after James passed the Los Angeles Lakers legend for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The Black Mamba’s final tweet was was a congratulatory note to James for the impressive feat.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, James and Bryant spoke on the phone Saturday night after the Lakers’ game in Philadelphia.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

NBA icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others died in a tragic helicopter accident Sunday morning, mere hours after LeBron James passed the Los Angeles Lakers legend for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

After more than 24 hours of silence from the four-time NBA MVP, James posted an emotional tribute to the Black Mamba on his Instagram page late Monday night.

“I’m Not Ready but here I go,” James’ post began. “Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!”

“Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation???????? and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️???????? #Gigi4Life❤️????????”

After James posted 29 points against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday to pass him in career points, Bryant dedicated his final tweet to congratulating King James for the impressive feat.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother ???????? #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

And some time after the game concluded, Bryant and James spoke on the phone one last time, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

One final conversation: LeBron James and Kobe Bryant had phone call late Saturday night after James passed Bryant on the NBA scoring charts, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Several Lakers players listened into call — in what would be their final memory of Bryant's voice. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020

An 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion, Bryant was widely considered one of the most accomplished players in the history of the game. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters.