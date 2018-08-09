LeBron James is finally wearing Lakers gear, and the pictures are jarring

- source
- Ethan Miller/Getty
- The Los Angeles Lakers tweeted out photos of LeBron James wearing Lakers gear while practicing.
- After growing accustomed to seeing James in Cleveland Cavaliers gear for the last four years and 11 of the last 15 years, it’s jarring to see him in a new uniform.
One of the fun aspects of star athletes changing teams is seeing them wear completely new uniforms.
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers tweeted out photos of LeBron James working out in their facilities, wearing official Lakers gear, perhaps for the first time since he signed with them in free agency. After seeing James in Cleveland Cavaliers gear for 11 of the last 15 years, it’s jarring to see him wearing completely new colors and logos.
The ???? in his new lab. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/im4bD7p7Rr
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 9, 2018
James made a brief appearance at the Las Vegas Summer League in July wearing Lakers shorts, but this is our first glimpse of what he’ll look like in a Lakers uniform.