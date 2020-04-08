Basketball analysts are furiously debating who would win a fantasy game of H-O-R-S-E between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

caption Michael Jordan and LeBron James. source Getty/Mitchell Layton/Allen Berezovsky

Basketball analysts are furiously debating who’d win a fantasy game of H-O-R-S-E between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

The NBA and ESPN are reportedly in talks about airing a H-O-R-S-E competition featuring some of the NBA’s biggest stars.

Players would compete in the shooting contest while remaining in isolation and would go head-to-head in a “traditional playground” format.

The NBA and ESPN are working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players, sources say. Players would shoot in isolation – presumably in home gyms – and match shots against competitors. Details are still being finalized. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2020

And while is it yet unknown which players would take part in the proposed tournament, the news has analysts speculating as to how two of the sport’s greatest ever, James and Jordan, would fare against each other.

Skip Bayless, host of the show “Undisputed” of Fox Sports, says Jordan would be the winner with ease.

“This would be a complete and utter mismatch,” he said on Twitter. “This would be epic. I believe LeBron would lose this competition H-O-R-S-E to zero.

"This would be a complete and utter mismatch. This would be epic. I believe LeBron would lose this competition H-O-R-S-E to zero. LeBron would get no letters on Michael. It would be a wipeout."@RealSkipBayless on LeBron vs MJ in HORSE pic.twitter.com/DhI2psshR8 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 6, 2020

“LeBron would get no letters on Michael. It would be a wipeout.”

Shannon Sharpe, Bayless’ co-host, disagreed however, saying he would back James for the win instead.

“LeBron is a better 3-point shooter,” he said. “MJ shot 24% his last in year Chicago, even the great Lonzo Ball has a higher 3-point % than that!

.@ShannonSharpe on LeBron vs MJ in HORSE: "LeBron is a better 3-point shooter. MJ shot 24% his last year in Chicago, even the great Lonzo Ball has a higher 3-point % than that! LeBron has more playoff buzzer beaters & clutch shots than MJ. In their prime, I'm taking Bron." pic.twitter.com/pf4IdQXPzZ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 6, 2020

“LeBron has more playoff buzzer beaters & clutch shots than MJ. In their prime, I’m taking Bron.”

Read more:

Resuming the NBA season might be ‘pie in the sky’ until mass testing for coronavirus is available

Chris Paul jokes that he couldn’t join the LeBron-era Miami Heat because he and Dwyane Wade couldn’t decide who would wear No. 3

LeBron James busted out some world-class dad dancing in a solo TikTok – and said he looked like a ‘damn fool’