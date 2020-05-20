LeBron James says he and Michael Jordan would have been on a ‘whole other level’ if they played together because their games match ‘perfectly’

caption LeBron James, Michael Jordan. source Getty/Thearon W. Henderson/Tim DeFrisco

LeBron James says he and Michael Jordan would have been on a “whole other level” if they played together.

“Me personally, the way I play the game, team first, I feel like my best assets work perfectly with Mike,” James said whilst talking on YouTube channel UNINTERRUPTED.

“[Scottie Pippen] was one of my favorite players, [but] it would’ve been a whole other level with me being a point forward.”

James later tweeted: “MJ Thank You for being my angel, inspiration, superhero!!”

Ever wondered what it might have looked like to have had LeBron James and Michael Jordan playing on the same team?

Well, according to James himself, it would have been on a “whole other level.”

“I saw the things [Scottie Pippen] was able to do with Mike,” the Los Angeles Lakers star explained whilst talking on YouTube channel UNINTERRUPTED on Monday.

“Pip was one of my favorite players, [but] it would’ve been a whole other level with me being a point forward, with me being that point forward alongside of him during those Chicago runs.”

“Me personally, the way I play the game, team first, I feel like my best assets work perfectly with Mike.

“Mike is an assassin. When it comes to playing the game of basketball, scoring the way he scored the ball, [then] my ability to pass, my ability to read the game plays and plays and plays in advance.”

James then added on Twitter later the same night: “I love the greats and would have loved to play with them all during their runs because I [am] a historian of the game but I also would die to compete versus every single one of them too! Don’t ever get it twisted!”

I also would die to compete vs every single one of them too! Don’t ever get it twisted! ????. Nevertheless MJ Thank You for being my angel, inspiration, superhero!! ???? ???? — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 19, 2020

“Nevertheless MJ Thank You for being my angel, inspiration, superhero!!”

