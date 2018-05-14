LeBron James showed off his photographic memory again by perfectly recalling 3 straight plays to describe how the Celtics crushed the Cavs

source Jonathan Daniel/Getty

The Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by 25 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday.

After the game, LeBron James was asked to describe a turning point in the game when the Celtics pulled away, and he robotically described three straight possessions, blow-by-blow.

James’ photographic memory is legendary.

After trailing by as much as 28 points in the game, the Cavs cut the Celtics lead to 14 going into the fourth quarter, only for the Celtics to rebound by scoring seven quick points to push the lead back to 21. They cruised to the win from there.

After the game, LeBron James, who was an unusual -32 for the contest, was asked about the Celtics’ seven-point run and what he saw. James answered by perfectly recalling the three straight possessions that seemed to put the game away.

“The first possession we ran them down all the way to two [seconds left] on the shot clock,” James said. “Marcus Morris missed a jump shot, he followed it up, they got a dunk.

“We came back down, we ran a set for Jordan Clarkson, and he came off and missed it. They rebounded it. We came back down on the defensive end, and we got a stop. They took it out on the sideline. Jayson Tatum took the ball out, threw it to Marcus Smart in the short corner, he made a three.

“We come back down, miss another shot, and then Tatum came down, went 94 feet, did a Eurostep, and made a right-hand layup. Timeout.”

Afterward, James just shrugged.

If there was any doubt that James was correct, here’s a glimpse of the play-by-play during that stretch, via NBA.com/Stats:

James has displayed his perfect memory before. Last year during the playoffs, while praising the play of then-Cavs backup guard Deron Williams, James instantly recalled several straight possessions, in detail, of how Williams impacted the game.

Likewise, former Cavs GM David Griffin recently told Bill Simmons that he once saw James tell a Toronto Raptors player what play the Raptors were supposed to be running. Griffin compared James to a computer taking in information.

