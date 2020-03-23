LeBron James is still putting up insane workouts while the NBA season is suspended due to coronavirus

caption LeBron James is taking the phrase “no days off” to a new level with his wild Instagram workouts as the NBA waits to resume its season. source @KingJames / Instagram

LeBron James is not letting a lack of basketball keep him from staying at peak physical fitness.

Over the weekend, James posted a series of workout videos to Instagram showing just how much work goes into keeping the best basketball player on the planet fit at 35 years old.

While we still don’t know if the NBA season will be able to resume this year, if it does, there’s no doubt that LeBron will be ready.

LeBron James is refusing to take it easy while the NBA’s season remains suspended due to concerns over the coronavirus.

While basketball fans still don’t know if the season will be able to resume some time later on in the year or not, James isn’t taking any chances and seems to be keeping in top physical shape just in case he’s able to take the court again in the near future.

In a series of posts to his Instagram story over the weekend, James showed off to the world a bit of his weight training routine. As much of the country is self-quarantining in order to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, James proves that being stuck at home is no excuse for not getting a sweat in – provided you have a similar free weight set up as a superstar basketball player.

LeBron making us all look bad pt. 1 pic.twitter.com/HRqmxnsNe0 — tryler (@tylerlauletta) March 23, 2020

LeBron making us all look bad pt. 2 pic.twitter.com/YEJrB7ZD1A — tryler (@tylerlauletta) March 23, 2020

Across the NBA, players have been getting creative in order to keep busy during the coronavirus pandemic, whether learning instruments, playing a bit of makeshift basketball with socks, or sitting back and enjoying a glass of wine.

LeBron himself has even gotten a bit out there, taking part in a few TikTok dance videos along with his family, and watching old film of himself.

Stars in self-quarantine – they’re just like us!

