LeBron James rammed home 51 points for the LA Lakers to punish his former team Miami Heat

LeBron James played the game of his season as he tallied 51 points in a dominant win on Sunday.

It was the 12th time James struck 50 points or more in his entire NBA career, and he became just the fifth player in NBA history to do so for three different franchises.

LA Lakers beat the Miami Heat by a 113-97 score in Florida, and you can watch the James highlights below.

The extraordinary tally was a season-high for James and his best display since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Lakers earlier in the year.

James began the game in attack-mode by ramming home a powerful two-pointer, before adding a further 17 points in an incredible first quarter.

In all, he made 19 of his 31 shots from the floor, and according to Sky Sports, he added eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in an awesome 38 minutes on court.

Watch James’ 51-point performance in full, right here:

LeBron James puts up a season-high 51 PTS (19-31 FGM) in the @Lakers road W in Miami! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/8GJ5KRdBJ9 — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2018

It was the 12th time the NBA veteran tallied 50 points or more in a single game.

James also became only the fifth player in NBA history to scoop a plus 50 point game for three different franchises, according to NBA.com managing editor Micah Adams.

James had previously passed the 50 point mark in a single game for the Cavs and the Heat, and has, therefore, joined Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Bernard King, and Jamal Crawford on the rare pedestal.

LeBron James is the 5th player in NBA history with a 50-point game for three different franchises joining Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Bernard King and Jamal Crawford. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) November 19, 2018

