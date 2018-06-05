LeBron James snaps back at criticism that he did not do enough to lift teammates in viral Game 1 video

caption LeBron James was joked with reporters after receiving criticism for how he reacted during a clip that went viral from Game 1 of the NBA Finals, before asking how much more was expected of him in the NBA Finals. source Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LeBron James received fresh criticism after a video went viral showing the Cavaliers bench just after the devastating final seconds of regulation in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

When asked about the sequence, James joked about the criticism before asking “We’re in the NBA Finals – how much more picking up teammates do you want me to do?”

LeBron James knows he’s as under the microscope as much as any athlete in the history of sports.

On Tuesday while taking questions from reporters, James was asked about his feelings on recent criticisms regarding a clip from Game 1 that recently went viral.

The clip shows the Cavaliers in the time between J.R. Smith’s baffling blunder at the end of regulation and the start of overtime, depicting the team’s bench as heartbroken and stunned as they realize their opportunity to steal Game 1 had likely slipped away.

A reporter asked James if he believed criticisms of him were fair, in that he was not taking time in the break to lift up his teammates. James at first offered a sarcastic response.

“Me? Me being criticized?” James said. “You’re saying I got criticized for something, right? Nah, I don’t believe that. Not me.”

James then got serious, and suggested he has already done enough to lift up his teammates.

“I don’t care. I don’t care at all,” James said. “We’re in the NBA Finals – how much more picking up teammates do you want me to do? We’re in the NBA Finals competing for a championship.”

You can watch the scene unfold below.

“We’re in the NBA Finals. How much more picking up teammates you want me to do?”#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/x0Dk8V1MSH — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 5, 2018

The Cavaliers are now down 2-0 in their fourth consecutive NBA Finals showdown against the Golden State Warriors. The series head to Cleveland for Game 3, which is set to tip off on Wednesday night.

