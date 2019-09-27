LeBron James said Staples Center was the big winner of the wild NBA offseason and joked that his son Bronny could play there

caption LeBron James at the Lakers’ 2019-20 media day. source Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

LeBron James said Staples Center, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers’ home arena, won the NBA offseason after the two teams added Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.

James then joked that Sierra Canyon, a high school powerhouse team featuring his son Bronny James, could play at Staples Center.

The Lakers and Clippers open the 2019-20 season against each other in what could be an early preview of the Western Conference Finals.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers both hit it big this offseason, adding Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, respectively, to form two powerhouse teams in LA.

According to LeBron James, amid all the talk of winners and losers of the offseason, the true winner was Staples Center – where the Lakers and Clippers both play their homes games.

“Staples Center is the biggest winner of the summer,” James said from the Lakers media day on Friday. “If you’re a fan of the game of basketball, you get an opportunity to see the Clippers one night, then you get an opportunity to see the Lakers … Staples Center is the place to be.”

James even joked that his son Bronny James, a freshman in high school, could come with his team, Sierra Canyon, to play in the Staples Center.

“Maybe even Sierra Canyon could go there and play a game,” James said. “Just throwing that out there. They have some freshman on their team that’s doing okay for himself.”

Sierra Canyon is a California powerhouse high school that features Bronny and Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire Wade.

“Maybe even Sierra Canyon can go there and play a game … they have some freshman on the team doing well for himself.” ???? — LeBron says Staples Center was the biggest winner this summer pic.twitter.com/hzVA4DFIq1 — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2019

The Clippers were largely deemed the team that had the best offseason after adding Leonard and George a deep, versatile team. However, the Lakers also had a splashy offseason, trading for Davis, then signing Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, and Avery Bradley while returning James, Rajon Rondo, Kyle Kuzma, and more.

The Lakers and Clippers open the 2019-20 season in a bout at Staples Center.