LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and other athletes gave touching tributes to rapper Nipsey Hussle

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store on Sunday.

Hussle grew up in South LA and was known for investing in the community.

Hussle was also beloved by many athletes, who paid tribute to his life and commitment to his community on social media.

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle died on Sunday after being shot outside his Los Angeles clothing store. He was 33.

Beyond his music, Hussle was beloved in South Los Angeles, known for investing in the community where he was born and raised.

Hussle was also a devoted sports fan and well-respected by athletes across sports for both his music and activism. The day before he died, Hussle had been in Anaheim, California cheering on the Texas Tech Red Raiders as they reached the Final Four with their win over Gonzaga.

After news of his death spread, athletes including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and many more paid tribute to Hussle’s memory on social media, celebrating his life and commitment to his community.

LeBron James

Caption: “Just spoke with you the other day on text bro! Telling you how proud I was of you and how I was gone get you to more Laker games next season. Been A Stand Up dude from Day 1. May you rest in PARADISE Young King ????‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ This One Hurts Big Time!”

Stephen Curry

Caption: “Just got to know you! Rest in Paradise ???????? @nipseyhussle“

Russell Westbrook

Caption: “YOU’RE ONE OF ONE BRO!!! Rest Up King ????????????????”

Colin Kaepernick

Caption: “This is so painful! @nipseyhussle was doing great work for the people. Keep his legacy alive by carrying on his work! Sending love to his family. Rest in Power King ????”

Chris Paul

Montrezl Harrell

Caption: “damn man like, damn that’s all I can say… Prayers to @nipseyhussle family and @laurenlondon ???????????????????????????????? sad day”

Donovan Mitchell

Lou Williams

Caption: “????????”

Le’Veon Bell

Bobby Wagner

Trae Young

Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers