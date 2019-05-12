LeBron James went on a mini-rant about ‘real basketball’ after the Blazers big win to advance to the Western Conference Finals

In a series of tweets, LeBron James argued that math shouldn’t be a consideration in playoff basketball, where any good shot matters.

James’ tweets came after the Portland Trail Blazers’ C.J. McCollum scored 33 points, including a big midrange jumper in the final seconds, to help the Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 7.

James’ tweets are likely to reignite the debate about midrange jumpers, three-pointers, and layups in some circles.

LeBron James had some thoughts to share on Twitter after Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum all but sealed his team’s win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 with a mid-range jumper in the final seconds.

James praised McCollum for his 33 points while arguing that playoff basketball doesn’t have room for analytics. Mid-range jumpers have become more and more obsolete as teams aim for three-pointers, layups, and foul shots, the most efficient shots in the game.

In a rare Twitter “rant,” James argued that getting a good shot is all that matters in close games, regardless of distance.

That’s exactly why I don’t wanna hear all that analytics talk! In PLAYOFF games when it usually come down to 1/2 possession games down the stretch, just get me bucket! The best shot during that possession. And if it’s a Pull-up 2 then so be it cause it was the best SHOT! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2019

@CJMcCollum showed you exactly that! #330 Boyz something different! Congrats bro ✊???? — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2019

When y’all want to talk REAL basketball let me know. ???? — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2019

FACTS!! I just said that bro ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/jjKTlpKqjy — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2019

James’ argument isn’t anything new. Players across all generations have argued that math shouldn’t play a part in the natural flow of the game, or discourage players from shooting where they are comfortable.

Even analytics departments in NBA teams might not argue with James. McCollum is a shooter who thrives in the mid-range. If McCollum can hit a certain percentage of his shots from that distance, then the math evens out.

What more and more teams try to avoid, however, are contested or poor midrange shots over open threes or shots at the rim, which produce a higher point expectancy.

Nonetheless, James’ tweets are sure to reignite the argument in some circles.