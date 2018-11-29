LeBron James dropped a big hint that he wants his eldest son, Bronny, to play college hoops for Coach K at Duke

caption The King’s son reportedly has standing scholarship offers from the Kentucky Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

LeBron James’s eldest son, Bronny James, has become one of the most sought-after college basketball prospects in the world, and he’s only 14 years old.

On Wednesday, James not-so-subtly hinted that he would like his son to play college basketball at Duke by leaving a comment on an ESPN Instagram post featuring the school’s legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Krzyzewski guided James-led USA Basketball teams to Olympic gold medals in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.

There are still five years left before LeBron James’s eldest son, Bronny, will be eligible to suit up for a college basketball team, but that hasn’t stopped fans and pundits from speculating about where the 2023 recruit will ultimately land.

The King dropped a major hint Wednesday evening when he commented on an ESPN Instagram post featuring Duke’s Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski – otherwise known as Coach K – discussing the monumental expectations placed on his young but extremely talented freshman class.

“Big FACTS!” James said. “Love Coach K!! The absolute BEST! Hope he’s still at the helm when my boy comes up.”

Krzyzewski coached the United States men’s national basketball team for 12 years and guided James-led teams to two Olympic gold medals in that span. James has also heaped praise onto the legendary college basketball coach in the past, so the four-time NBA MVP’s interest in sending Bronny to learn the game under Krzyzewski’s tutelage doesn’t come as much of a shock.

Additionally, Bronny made an unofficial visit to Duke’s campus this summer alongside some of his AAU teammates, per CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone. The middle schoolers enjoyed an extended tour of the program’s basketball facilities – including stopping in historic Cameron Indoor Stadium – before shooting around with freshman phenom Zion Williamson and meeting R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish, and Tre Jones.

Bronny has also been spotted touting Duke gear recently, further fanning the flames surrounding his recruitment.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Blue Devils welcomed the son of an NBA great into their ranks. Justin Robinson – the son of San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson – is currently a junior forward at Duke. Current Los Angeles Clippers head coach and former NBA point guard Doc Rivers also sent his son, Austin Rivers, to play for Coach K in Durham. Austin only stayed with the program for one season before going pro, but he still managed to secure his legacy in the greatest rivalry in college basketball.

Bronny still has a long way to go before deciding where to take his talents. Although the heir to the throne reportedly has standing scholarship offers from the Kentucky Wildcats and the Blue Devils, it is possible that the NBA will change or eliminate the one-and-done rule by the time he becomes eligible to play for an NCAA program. Should he become a coveted professional prospect, the rule change would allow Bronny to skip playing at the collegiate level altogether and expedite the process of joining his father in the league.