LeBron James said he wants to be a Laker for the rest of his life: ‘I don’t want to go nowhere’

LeBron James provided his fans with an update on his coronavirus quarantine Thursday night, appearing on an Instagram Live video.

During the stream, James said: “I want to be a Laker for the rest of my life.”

He also added that he doesn’t “want to go nowhere besides be here, baby,” but acknowledged that he has to “keep all of my options open.”

James has been active on social media during his isolation, telling fans he’s been napping, drinking wine, and watching Netflix to pass the time.

Two unnamed Lakers players have tested positive for the virus, so James is under mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

With each passing day, more Americans find themselves hunkered down in their homes in the wake of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA’s brightest star is no exception.

LeBron James has been active on social media during his isolation, and in an Instagram Live appearance Thursday night, the 16-time NBA All-Star and four-time league MVP delivered some exciting news for Los Angeles Lakers fans.

James – who is in the midst of his second season in Los Angeles – said he doesn’t “want to go nowhere besides be here” if given the choice.

“I want to be a Laker for the rest of my life,” he added.

The 12-time All-NBA first teamer spent 11 years with the Cleveland Cavaliers and another four with the Miami Heat before landing in Los Angeles.

And despite acknowledging that he’s “still playing” and thus needs to “keep all of my options open,” the 35 year old could very well finish his storied career in the City of Angels as he approaches the twilight of his career.

James has been on lockdown in his home for the past few days. He is under mandatory quarantine after multiple NBA stars – including two unnamed Lakers players – tested positive for COVID-19.

During his downtime, James told fans he’s been napping, drinking wine, and watching Netflix. He’s also spent time watching highlights of himself, late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and retired NBA icon Michael Jordan playing basketball, amongst others.

On Wednesday, James mentioned in an Instagram story that he could use a haircut, and while stroking his beard, he said he’s beginning to look like “Tom Hanks in Cast Away.”

“When they advise you to be quarantined for 14 days and isolated from nobody, I can’t even get a haircut from my barber,” James said.

During his Instagram live video Thursday, James also opened up about missing basketball, saying: “I miss playing ball.”

“I miss doing what I do,” he added. “I miss being in front of the Laker faithful. I miss being in front of the opposing fans when I’m on the road. We were at a point in the season where we were hitting our stride and gearing up for the playoffs.”

The NBA has indefinitely suspended the season, and even though experts have speculated as to when James and his contemporaries will get back to the hardwood, league commissioner Adam Silver himself admitted in an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols that he has “no idea” when the NBA will reconvene.