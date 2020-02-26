LeBron James wants people to stop asking him about Kobe Bryant’s death, because he and Bryant’s family are ‘trying to move on’

caption James and Bryant were close friends. source Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Bryant was honoured in a memorial service at the Staples Center on Monday, in which his wife Vanessa, Shaquille O’Neal, and Michael Jordan all gave touching speeches.

James spent the day “in his own space,” according to ESPN, and the day after described himself as “emotionally a wreck.”

“I don’t want to keep going back on it,” James said on Sunday when posed questions about the Los Angeles Lakers icon, according to ESPN.

“I think it’s unfair and it’s unjust to his family, as they’re trying to move on. We’re all trying to move on – but also know that he’s with us. His jersey is sitting in my locker right now. But it just puts me in a difficult mindset when I continue to harp on it … I’m trying to [stop], if you can respect that.”

On Monday, Bryant was honoured in a memorial service at the Staples Center, in which Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan both delivered emotional speeches.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, also gave a tearful eulogy, saying: “He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was mine. He was my everything.”

It was unclear as to whether James attended the memorial, though his agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that the Lakers forward spent the day “in his own space.”

The day following the service, James scored 40 points as the Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109, after which he was met with further questions about Bryant, including how was continuing to cope with the death of his friend.

“Emotionally a wreck, like everyone else,” James replied according to ESPN, adding: “Like you’ve been hearing me talk about the last couple times you guys asked me about the whole situation, it’s just been hard to kind of talk about it.

“Trying not to go back. It’s just tough.”

The Lakers next take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday February 28.

