LeBron James offered a warning to those playing against his son after Bronny nearly threw down a monstrous poster dunk: ‘Just hope it’s not you’

caption Bronny James is getting closer and closer to his first poster. source SLAM

Bronny James nearly posterized his first opponent while playing with his AAU team.

After the near-miss, his father LeBron posted the video on Instagram, along with a warning that his poster-dunk was coming soon.

Bronny is still years away from a potential career in the NBA, but his highlights have already captivated many basketball fans.

Bronny James is still at least four years away from a potential NBA career, but that hasn’t stopped fans from fawning over his skills as a young player.

As the eldest son of LeBron James, expectations are high for Bronny, and at a recent tournament with his AAU team North Coast Blue Chips, he nearly brought the house down with a thrilling posterizing dunk.

Video of the near-dunk was shared by LeBron on Instagram, who captioned the highlight with a warning to his son’s future opponents. “Getting closer and closer ladies and gentlemen,” James wrote. “Be aware, be very aware!! Just hope it’s not you on the other end of a poster. Coming to a city near you.”

Not many 14-year-olds are capable of coming this close to dunking over an opponent, but Bronny isn’t just any other teenager.

In addition to playing AAU ball, Bronny James is set to play for Sierra Canyon – a high-school powerhouse and California’s two-time defending state champions.

While Bronny might not immediately be starting at Sierra Canyon, patience won’t be a problem for him according to his father, who wrote a sincere scouting report of his son ahead of his freshman year.

That said, should Bronny eventually land the posterizing dunk it looks like he’s capable of, it might be tough to keep him off the court.

For now, though, the AAU world has been put on notice – Bronny James is looking for his first poster, try your best to avoid being on it.