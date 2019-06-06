LeBron James calls for ‘swift action’ against Warriors minority owner who shoved Kyle Lowry during NBA Finals

- Mark Stevens, a billionaire venture capitalist who is also a minority owner of the Golden State Warriors, shoved Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
- Before Stevens was identified, Lowry called for the fan to be barred from ever attending an NBA game again.
- On Instagram, Lakers superstar LeBron James called for “swift action” to be taken against Stevens.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Game 3 of the NBA Finals was forced to pause early in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night after a fan sitting courtside shoved Kyle Lowry, who had leaped into the crowd chasing after a loose ball.
On Thursday, Axios reported that the fan who shoved Lowry wasn’t just any fan sitting courtside, but Mark Stevens – a billionaire venture capitalist who also owns a minority stake in the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors later confirmed his identity.
Read more: Fan who shoved Kyle Lowry from courtside seats at the NBA Finals is a billionaire investor and part-owner of the Warriors
On Instagram, Lakers superstar LeBron James called out Stevens for his actions, echoing Lowry’s sentiment that there is no place for such behavior in the NBA.
“There’s absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL,” wrote James. “There’s so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for.”
James went on to make a call for action, asking his followers to imagine what could have happened had Lowry not responded as calmly as he did.
“Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions,” wrote James. “Just think to yourself, what if @kyle_lowry7 would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself.”
James closed his post by saying that while he had stayed quiet throughout the postseason, he simply couldn’t stay quiet on this.
You can read James’ post in its entirety below.
View this post on Instagram
????There’s absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL. There’s so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions. Just think to yourself, what if @kyle_lowry7 would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself. I’ve been quite throughout the whole NBA playoffs watching every game (haven’t missed one) but after I saw what I saw last night, took time to let it manifest into my thinking ???? I couldn’t and wouldn’t be quiet on this! #ProtectThePlayers #PrivilegeAintWelcomeHere
Before Stevens’ identity was revealed, Lowry had called for the fan that shoved him to be barred from ever attending an NBA game again.
Read more: A Warriors fan shoved Kyle Lowry during an NBA Finals game, and the Raptors star wants him barred from NBA games for life
In a statement, the Warriors offered an apology to Lowry, adding that Stevens would not be attending any more games through the 2019 NBA Finals and that a review of the matter was still ongoing.
On Twitter, James said that barring Stevens from the remainder of the Finals was not enough.
Ok cool but still ain’t enough! They did exactly what they had to do. Get in front of it before anyone else and plus there’s only 4 games left(2 max in GS).
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 6, 2019
Game 4 of the NBA Finals takes place at Golden State on Friday.
- Read more from Tyler Lauletta:
Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant should be wary of joining the Knicks because he isn’t tough enough to handle New York media
Kawhi Leonard struggled to understand why his teammates weren’t as good as him in college
People are loving this optical-illusion photo that makes Stephen Curry look tiny
Obama took a small jab at Kobe Bryant while talking about Michael Jordan and the NBA Finals