LeBron James calls for ‘swift action’ against Warriors minority owner who shoved Kyle Lowry during NBA Finals

Game 3 of the NBA Finals was forced to pause early in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night after a fan sitting courtside shoved Kyle Lowry, who had leaped into the crowd chasing after a loose ball.

On Thursday, Axios reported that the fan who shoved Lowry wasn’t just any fan sitting courtside, but Mark Stevens – a billionaire venture capitalist who also owns a minority stake in the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors later confirmed his identity.

On Instagram, Lakers superstar LeBron James called out Stevens for his actions, echoing Lowry’s sentiment that there is no place for such behavior in the NBA.

“There’s absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL,” wrote James. “There’s so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for.”

James went on to make a call for action, asking his followers to imagine what could have happened had Lowry not responded as calmly as he did.

“Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions,” wrote James. “Just think to yourself, what if @kyle_lowry7 would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself.”

James closed his post by saying that while he had stayed quiet throughout the postseason, he simply couldn’t stay quiet on this.

You can read James’ post in its entirety below.