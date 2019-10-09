I’ve used white-noise apps and listened to soothing videos to help me fall asleep — this $50 machine is the only thing that’s worked

source Sound of Sleep

I have difficulty falling and staying asleep. E ven after trying white noise apps and listening to soothing nail tutorial videos on YouTube, I couldn’t find anything that really helped.

I started using the Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine ($50) as one last attempt. That’s when I discovered that I was able to fall asleep listening to brown noises, which is part of the white noise spectrum.

The device only has three buttons and two types of noise categories, so it’s easy to use. It’s also affordable at just $50. I’d recommend it to anyone who’s desperately searching for better sleep.

Ever since I was in high school, I’ve had problems falling and staying asleep.

I’ve tried a bunch of white noise apps on my phone and even watched nail tutorial videos on YouTube. But I never found anything to be helpful or convenient until I started using Adaptive Sound Technologies’ LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine ($50). It comes highly recommended by Wirecutter and Amazon, and helps me fall asleep fast – even if I wake up in the middle of the night.

Read more: 20 products and apps we swear by to fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up well-rested

The LectroFan White Noise Sound Machine has just three buttons, and 20 non-looping fan and white noise sounds

This white noise machine is incredibly simple and easy to use.

Since it’s not a sound machine, it doesn’t have raindrops falling on roses or trees swishing in the wind, but instead, has noises that resemble fans and ambient sounds. The sounds don’t loop so you won’t hear the same thing on repeat.

The no-frills LectroFan White Noise machine has just three buttons located on the front panel – one controls the duration of the sounds in 60-minute increments and doubles as the power button, another for volume, and a third switches between fan noises and white noises. You can set the noises to play in hour-long increments or just let the machine run all night, which I do sometimes.

There are 10 fan noises and 10 white noises, which is perfect for me because I can’t stand the nature sounds that some machines and apps I’ve used previously have had. The fan noises sound like, well, fans, but the white noises encompass three “colors” of noise – brown, pink, and white. Brown noise is lower in pitch and sounds like a blender on low, white is higher and almost like a hiss, and pink somewhere in between and sounds like waterfalls.

The machine is small so it doesn’t take up a lot of space in my room and does a great job of masking unwanted noises. I wouldn’t call it travel-sized, but if I were to bring it with me on a trip, it’d be fine. The speaker at the top projects loudly enough to soften some of the noises outside my apartment, and I was impressed by its quality.

If you’re looking for a high-tech sound machine, this isn’t it. There are only three buttons and two types of sounds, but in my tired state of mind right before I go to bed, this sound machine is ideal for me. Not having a dial can be annoying if your preferred sound isn’t the first option. If you miss the setting you want, you’ll have to press the button repeatedly until you cycle through the entirety of the options.

Read more: The best sound machines you can buy

The lower-pitch brown noises helped me sleep better – the first time I’ve ever fallen asleep to white noise

source Facebook

After using the machine a few times, I discovered that I fell asleep listening to brown noise – that turned out to be key for me. The apps I’ve used didn’t have brown noises and the videos I listened to were probably still too stimulating for me to fall asleep. Despite the fact that I’m a cooking noob, maybe I subconsciously really like blenders.

I’ll turn on the machine a few minutes before I go to bed and keep it running all night. I find that if I wake up in the middle of the night for some reason and the machine is off, I have a hard time going back to sleep. The white noise machine works so well that I have to turn it off in the morning to force myself out of bed – good thing there are only three buttons to slap while my eyes are still closed.

I’ve been making a conscious effort to sleep better, like testing out comforters and aromatherapy pillows scented with lavender. I’ve tried a ton of white noise apps and listening to soothing videos but didn’t see any results, so I’m glad I gave the LectroFan White Noise Sound Machine a final try.

I never saw myself buying a white noise machine, but this is the one device that has helped me sleep so I’m glad I gave it a chance.